Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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TonyHunt's avatar
TonyHunt
3d

The US DoE report estimates that man-made climate change comprises 1% to the total; the remaining 99% is natuaral, as has always been and always will be.

So given that UK's contribution is 0.7% of all nations emissions, UK's total effect on climate change is 0.7% of 1%, i.e. 0.007 of the total. I'd rate that as negligible.

Given that damaging natural events have always occurred, a small percentage of what we currently spend on Net Zero could be used to mitigate the effects as much as possible. Might make more sense...

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MARTIN BRUMBY's avatar
MARTIN BRUMBY
2d

No wish to be unkind.

But would any rational person trust Fahnbulleh to correctly wire up a three pin electric plug?

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