Has the Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper no shame? The Sun reported last week that: ‘Paintings of Lord Nelson have been taken down from Parliament and replaced with Labour figures including Yvette Cooper in a woke purge of historical figures. Two portraits of the British naval hero, including one showing his death at Trafalgar, were removed after a review into links to slavery.’

A Parliament spokesman yesterday said: ‘There have never been any plans to remove specific artworks, individuals or subjects from display or change the long-term siting of Parliament’s works of art, and we do not recognise reports which say otherwise.

‘The Parliamentary Art Collection is a working collection, which means that a significant number of its 10,000 items are in continual rotation - for example due to maintenance works in an area, changes to the occupancy of offices or spaces as well as conservation needs - with many of the items referenced already back on display. Reporting of where works of art are situated at a specific moment in time is not an accurate indication of policy.’ *

Sure you can believe this excuse if you want to. I certainly do not. It is no coincidence that some of Britain’s greatest heroes such as Spanish Armada-battling Sir Francis Drake got the chop. (For the full list to date, see end.)

(Nelson, on his column for now.)

I don’t know about you but I’d be pretty embarrassed if I was Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Even if you do accept the need for diverse paintings in the Parliamentary estate, which I don’t, you should have at least achieved something in order to make the cut. And what pray tell, has Home Secretary Yvette Cooper ever achieved, other than the utter failure to stop the small boats full of illegal immigrants landing on the British coast? Lord Nelson on the other hand saw off Napoleon at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

Secondly, not only should you have achieved something to get your painting up there you should also be dead. There is just something wrong with slapping up a painting of someone who is living politician in the Houses of Parliament. This inflates the ego of the politician concerned, most of whom are utterly useless.

Of course this just represents another ‘Humiliation of the Brits’. Famously, the signal sent by Vice-Admiral of the Royal Navy Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, from his flagship HMS Victory as the Battle of Trafalgar was about to commence in 1805 was ‘England expects that every man will do his duty’.

And what exactly is the duty England expects from its young men today? To celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion? To understand consent? Sadly, one in seven of them don’t even work. This means too many young men expect both too much and too little from England, a country that expects so little from them that, unsurprisingly perhaps, they don’t feel they have a duty to it, and certainly not to the taxpayer who is subsidising them

This, a time that more young people are not in work, education or training than at any point in the past 11 years, new data suggests. The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest 987,000 16-24-year-olds were not in work, education or training between October and December. That is 13.4 per cent, or almost one out of every seven people in that age range.

That’s pretty shocking right there.

It was also reported over the weekend in the Telegraph, that the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has replaced a portrait of Sir Winston Churchill with a tapestry of an ‘unknown woman’. Of course she has. I object to the fact that she even has time for these kinds of shenanigans – there she is pottering around and swapping out the artwork in Number 11. Sure, that will solve the serious structural problems in the British economy right now. And when she’s done that she can go and rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.

This article was originally published on Laura’s Substack - The West Brit, on March 4th 2025 and republished here by kind permission

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Editor’s note

Since taking office, the Labour Government has moved or replaced at least several dozen historical portraits and artworks from across both Downing Street and the wider parliamentary estate.

The exact number has not been published. They are divided between senior ministers’ personal diktats and an ‘institutional diversity drive’ overseen by parliamentary authorities.

Within the executive offices, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have directly ordered the removal of several specific high-profile portraits:

No. 10 and No. 11 Downing Street

Margaret Thatcher: Taken down from the Prime Minister’s study (the ‘Thatcher Room’).

William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth I, and Sir Walter Raleigh: Removed from a meeting room used to greet world leaders and replaced by scenes from Crivelli’s Garden by the late Portuguese-born feminist artist Dame Paula Rego, which focus on strong women.

William Ewart Gladstone: The portrait of the former Liberal Prime Minister was also removed.

No. 11 Purge of Men: Rachel Reeves announced a rule requiring state room artworks in No. 11 to feature or be by women, resulting in the removal of several portraits of men (including King James II) and installed a statue of suffragist Millicent Fawcett.

The Parliamentary Estate (Palace of Westminster & Offices)

Under the guidance of the Speaker’s Advisory Committee on Works of Art (following Labour’s election victory) dozens of drawings, photographs, and prints were removed to increase diversity or address figures linked to colonialism or slavery:

Laura Perrins is a journalist and a former barrister - she lives in Ireland. You can find her writing on her Substack, The West Brit.

After twelve years giving a platform to voices the mainstream shut out at The Conservative Woman, I am carrying on the fight at Right Times. I write about who we are as a country, what we are losing and why it matters, and I do not pull my punches. Join more than 3,000 readers who believe common sense still deserves a defender.