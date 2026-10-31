Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Anthony Stimson's avatar
Anthony Stimson
Oct 31

The woke human being is among the lowest life-forms on the planet, because it has the ability to know better.

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Helen Smith's avatar
Helen Smith
Oct 31

It is absolutely appalling! Who do these talentless people think the are??

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