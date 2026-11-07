Ahead of the 2024 General Election, Labour made a manifesto promise to ban trans-inclusive conversion practices - to prevent people accessing help in the area of sexuality and gender and living their…
Why We Must All Fight Labour’s ‘Trans-Inclusive’ Conversion Ban
Labour’s bill sidesteps the Supreme Court’s ruling on biological sex and could leave children defenceless against irreversible gender change
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Right Times with Kathy Gyngell.