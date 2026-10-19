A guest post by Gustavo Jalife

Why the Worst Get on Top is the title of Chapter 10 of The Road to Serfdom (1944). There, Friedrich Hayek makes an observation that deserves considerably more attention today than ever before. In explaining the conditions that favour authoritarian movements, he writes: “it is, as it were, the lowest common denominator which unites the largest number of people.” The rather mysterious sentence never fails to bewilder readers unfamiliar with Hayek’s opus magnum.

Photo by RODRIGO GONZALEZ

The chapter opens with a particularly blunt statement: ‘We must now examine a belief from which many who regard the advent of totalitarianism as inevitable derive consolation and which seriously weakens the resistance of many others who would oppose it with all their might if they fully apprehended its nature. It is the belief that the most repellent features of the totalitarian regimes are due to the historical accident that they were established by groups of blackguards and thugs. … Why should it not be possible that the same sort of system, if it be necessary to achieve important ends, be run by decent people for the good of the community as a whole?’

The larger the constituency electoral machines seek to mobilise, the more they must appeal to what members of that constituency have in common. And the more numerous the group becomes, the greater the temptation to degrade the message until it reaches the intellectual level of the broadest possible audience. Individuals with differentiated tastes and independent convictions are less likely to agree on a one-size-fits-all programme than those who uncritically allow their expectations and aspirations to be moulded. As H. L. Mencken put it, for that market segment – indeed the overwhelming majority – there is always a well-known solution to every human problem – neat, plausible and wrong.