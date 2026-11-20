A guest post by Francis Pike

Where does Elon Musk sleep at night? A mansion? No - he sold off his portfolio of California residences in 2020. A yacht? No - he doesn’t have one. Pinning down where the world’s richest man lives is a social media sport.

Although one of his subsidiaries reportedly bought back Gene Wilder’s Bel-Air home in 2025 he does not appear to live there. After 2020 he admitted to couch surfing with friends. Earlier this year he was reportedly slumming it in a US$50,000, 45 square meter prefab in Boca Chica, Texas. Here he has established Starbase, a newly incorporated city at the mouth of the Rio Grande River, home to Space X’s rocket launch business. Reportedly Musk also owns a large compound in Austin, Texas where he supposedly houses wives, mistresses and his innumerable and unpronounceable progeny.

It is at Starbase that his Space X company is building and launching Starships, its replacement for the Falcon 9 series rockets. Starship 15, launched on the 13 November, was Space X’s second commercial flight. At the weekend Musk was at Starbase to see the first ‘chopstick’s’ catch of a Starship. Soon Starship will transport Space X’s new V3 satellites into low earth orbit to service its exponentially growing Starlink mobile and broadband service.