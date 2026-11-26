If I promised you that I presently had no plans to punch you in the face and then twenty seconds later, I planted one on you and broke your nose, would you conclude that I am a liar? Would my defence that I meant it when I said it seem reasonable to you?

Photo by R Spegel

I think you’d have good reason, at the very least, to not take me at my word thereafter.

Andy Burnham, when courting the vulnerable constituents of Makerfield, promised that he would not ‘reopen the debate’ over our membership of the EU. Shortly after consummating the relationship, he dumped them, you will remember. Along with that promise.

Now the Prime Minister has put it ‘on the record’ that he has no plans to put us through another Brexit referendum ‘at the moment’. I suggest that means he’s clenching his fist.

This, you see, is the new way of lying - to say things that are technically true but only when interpreted with an unreasonable, Jesuitical literalism.

It is the operational deceit of the small print con artist.