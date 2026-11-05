A guest post by Cecilia Castle

Over the October half-term, Leweston School near Sherborne, a 135-year-old Catholic school and the alma mater of actress Kristin Scott Thomas, told almost 600 pupils and 180 staff by email that it would not be reopening. It has been brutal in every sense of the word: teachers have gone unpaid for October, and prepaid fees will not be refunded. Its owner, Concept Education, has plenty to answer for, but its own letter to families set out what broke the school, and VAT, the loss of business rates relief and rising employment costs were all on the list.

Sad though it is to see so many students displaced and adults out of a job, Leweston is just the latest chapter of a wider story.

Photo by Tim Mossholder

A policy that priced in the wreckage

From 1 January 2025, Labour scrapped the long-standing VAT exemption on private school fees, adding 20 per cent VAT to tuition and boarding fees, and three months later it stripped private schools with charitable status in England of their business rates relief too. When it did this, it did so with its eyes open. The government’s own forecasts expected 35,000 to 37,000 pupils to leave the private sector, and at the time, Ministers said around 100 schools would close. They openly decided that was a price worth paying.

Earlier this year, Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, told The Mail on Sunday that 105 schools had already ceased operating since the policy had come into effect, 15 of them by merging with other schools. She warned then that more closures would follow in the months and years ahead, and was blunt about why: ‘we know that there are some for whom the government’s decision to tax education is a bridge too far’. She was right.

To name but a few of these closures thus far, the family-run 150 year old preparatory school Woodcote House in Surrey ceased operations this July, and so has Maidwell Hall in Northamptonshire, whose alumni include Earl Spencer. Queen Margaret’s School for Girls in York also closed in the summer. Then there’s Malvern St James, Durham High and Ruthin School, all closed with little or no notice. Thetford Grammar, with roots going back to 631 AD, is no more, and now Leweston, over a single half-term.

In 2025 alone, according to an analysis of Independent Schools Council figures by the campaign group Education Not Taxation, 5,627 children had to find a new school because theirs had shut. Nearly double the usual annual figure, and 1,269 of them had special educational needs.

The Wealth Myth

Some of the largest public schools, with their endowments and waiting lists, have chosen to absorb the VAT or make things more palatable for parents by increasing perks or their offerings. Unsurprisingly, the schools with no such cushion are the ones that have suffered most.

The families caught in the middle are not the ones in Labour’s fabled idea of who attends such places: the reality is that they are often two working parents who skip lavish holidays, keep the old car, re-mortgage or lean on grandparents in order to buy into opportunities or set ups they cannot find in the state sector, whether that’s a smaller class, or an environment where a struggling or shy child might find their feet. Children with special needs are only spared the VAT if their school is named in a formal care plan and the council pays. Everyone else waiting in the long queue for an assessment pays a fifth more. How is this fair?

The Spite

Parents who opt for a private education for their children are already paying taxes towards a state school place that they do not use and thus leaving available for another child. That’s of course not how Labour sees it - they decided instead that these families should pay a fifth more for the privilege of not being a burden on the state. They are a party that taxes choice, because how a family chooses to educate its children, with money it has earned and already been taxed on, ought to be its own business.

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Spite is the right word to summarise the situation, after all a policy designed to raise money would weigh the closures, the displaced children and the lost jobs against the revenue and ask whether it was worth it. This one was designed to make a point about a group of people Labour has decided it does not like. Every time a school closes, the government’s response is a shrug and the line that more private schools opened than closed, a figure that only works by counting new special schools, many of them paid for by councils.

‘Every Single Penny’

In December 2024 Rachel Reeves promised that ‘every single penny’ raised would go into state schools. In that same year, her Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, told us that ending the VAT break would pay for much-needed investment in state schools. The reality? The money is not ringfenced; it disappears into the general pot and when MPs are asked where it went, ministers point vaguely at the overall schools budget.

In fact, nobody can point to a classroom, a teacher or a roof that this tax has paid for. Instead, what is immediately more evident is the growing list of schools it has helped to close, and the children who have had to start again somewhere else.

The Cost

At Leweston, parents have pledged around £700,000 and are working on a plan to reopen by January. A protest was held by its students of all ages, boys and girls, in a moving show of strength just this week. It goes without saying they deserve to win, but no family should have to crowdfund their way out of a policy that their own government designed knowing it would hurt them.

This is the real legacy of Labour’s VAT raid: not better state schools, but fewer choices, fewer schools, and teachers out of work just when their pupils need them most.

Cecilia Castle is a British journalist.

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For twelve years at The Conservative Woman, I gave a voice to those the mainstream ignored. Right Times is where I carry that fight on. Here you'll find sharp, unapologetic commentary on Britain and the West: who we are, what we are losing, and why it matters. Join nearly 4,000 readers who, like me, still believe common sense is worth defending.

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