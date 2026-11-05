Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
8d

Liebore are a spiteful jealous lot. They hate excellence in any shape or form and would bring us all down to lowest common denominator welfare recipients. This country is in a death spiral with Liebore at the controls - and Barnum can do nothing about the hard left who control Liebore

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
8d

I despise most things Labour and this is an appalling example of socialist spite and virtue signalling class warfare.

I could objectively understand it if there were tax breaks for deploying personal spending choice into private education (and private medicine).

The reality that by paying for private education frees up resources for the State education sector is ignored, and far worse, that the effect is actually counter productive; all of that is sidelined in the war against ‘toffs’ - who were entirely unaffected.

Typical socialist showboating.

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