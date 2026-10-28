Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Jane Wills's avatar
Jane Wills
Oct 28

Truly shocking. Our 'regulators' should be challenged and yet they seem to be above and beyond any kind of scrutiny.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
Oct 28

Same old story, the trouble was, there was 'no benefit' in any of this! it has now been explained that the 'vaccine' issued to the general public was the more dangerous and different variant.

NOT the one that the 'emergency' permit was for!

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