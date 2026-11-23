A guest post by David Keighley

A US federal judge has delivered a devastating blow to the BBC, ruling that Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit can proceed over a twelve-second Panorama clip, broadcast just eight days before the 2024 presidential election, which made him appear to have encouraged violent insurrection against Congress.

In his latest ruling, Judge Jeffrey Kuntz has rejected the Corporation’s attempt to dismiss the central claim and subjected its journalistic conduct to searching scrutiny. He found that Trump’s allegations of knowing or reckless distortion of his words are sufficiently substantial to proceed, raising the prospect of a hugely expensive trial and heavy damages. His ruling also casts fresh light on a scandal which has already brought down BBC director-general Tim Davie and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness.

At the centre of the case is a crass piece of editing in Panorama: Trump: A Second Chance?, broadcast on October 28, 2024. BBC journalists joined two passages from Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech, delivered almost 55 minutes apart, into a single twelve-second sequence. The result made him appear to tell supporters that they were going to march on the Capitol and fight ‘like hell’, creating the impression that he had directly encouraged the violence which subsequently engulfed Congress.

The programme omitted Trump’s explicit instruction that his supporters should make their voices heard ‘peacefully and patriotically’. The effect was to attribute to a presidential candidate, in the closing days of an election campaign, an apparent exhortation to commit violence against the American legislature. This went far beyond ordinary compression of a lengthy speech. It constructed a statement Trump had never made, with implications of grave criminal wrongdoing.