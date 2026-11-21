A guest post by Gustavo Jalife

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956) is an unsettling film. Based on a true story, it follows Manny Balestrero, a struggling musician who plays the double bass at New York City’s Stork Club. His life is turned upside down when he is identified as the perpetrator of a series of robberies, setting in motion a chain of events that exposes him to the machinery of criminal justice, with consequences extending well beyond his immediate predicament.

What makes the film particularly disturbing is not simply the possibility that an innocent man might be accused of a crime he did not commit, but the ease with which an accusation can acquire the appearance of certainty and the difficulty an individual may face when trying to undo its consequences.

The principle that a defendant must be found guilty beyond reasonable doubt is among the most important safeguards in any sound system of criminal justice. Its significance lies precisely in the recognition that human judgement is fallible and that the consequences of an erroneous decision can be devastating. A criminal court is not supposed to establish whether an accusation is plausible or whether the defendant might have committed the offence. It must establish guilt. The distinction is not a minor one. It is the difference between suspicion and proof.

Hitchcock’s film also raises an uncomfortable question about the reliability of eyewitness testimony. The individuals who identify Balestrero honestly believe they recognise the man who committed the robberies. Yet their conviction does not make their identification accurate. A witness may be perfectly sincere and perfectly mistaken at the same time.

The passage of time adds another complication. The longer the interval between an event and its recollection, the greater the opportunity for memory to deteriorate and subsequent impressions to interfere with the original experience. A recollection is not necessarily a faithful account of an event merely because the person recounting it believes it to be so. On the contrary, the distance from the original event should itself invite scrutiny.

Testimony is evidence but it is not self-authenticating. Its mere existence does not establish reliability or truth. The certainty with which someone recalls an event is no guarantee that a memory corresponds to what actually happened. And it is worth remembering the obvious: people can lie. The danger lies in treating an assertion as though it were an established fact simply because it is made by someone who appears convinced of its accuracy.

The danger of relying too heavily on eyewitness testimony is not merely theoretical. In the United States, according to a Scientific American Mind article from 2010, ‘Since the 1990s, when DNA testing was first introduced, Innocence Project researchers have reported that 73 percent of the 239 convictions overturned through DNA testing were based on eyewitness testimony. One third of these overturned cases rested on the testimony of two or more mistaken eyewitnesses.’

There is another aspect of the film that deserves attention: the punishment that begins long before any conviction. Balestrero’s arrest and prosecution bring about a profound disruption of his ordinary existence. His employment, his reputation, his family life and his personal security are all affected. His wife, Rose, overwhelmed by the ordeal, eventually experiences a psychotic break, sinks into deep depression and ends up institutionalised in a psychiatric facility. The defendant may eventually be acquitted, but an acquittal cannot restore every damaged relationship or erase the suffering endured along the way.

The concept of reasonable doubt is sometimes treated as an obstacle to the administration of justice, as though the inability to secure a conviction represented a failure of the system. The purpose of criminal justice is not to produce convictions but to determine whether guilt has been established. Where reasonable doubt remains, acquittal is not a concession but a proper consequence of the standard of proof.

These days, the problem is compounded by factors that were either absent when the film was made or would acquire considerably greater influence in the years that followed. Television and social media can turn an accusation into a public verdict long before a court has established the facts. Repetition, selective reporting and the circulation of unverified claims can create an atmosphere in which suspicion hardens into certainty and the presumption of innocence becomes little more than a legal formality.

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Public opinion may have already found its culprit by the time the accused has an opportunity to defend himself. An acquittal, when it eventually comes, rarely receives the same attention as the original accusation. Judges and juries may find themselves having to administer justice in the shadow of a verdict already delivered in the public square. Who, in the real world of flesh, blood and emotions, would dare to confront a public opinion that has already taken its verdict for granted?

Hitchcock’s film remains relevant because the predicament it portrays is not dependent on a particular historical episode or legal jurisdiction. It concerns a permanent vulnerability in the relationship between individuals and institutions empowered to deprive them of their freedom.

The Wrong Man is not merely a story of mistaken identity. It is a reminder of the devastating consequences a miscarriage of justice can entail and of what is at stake whenever the requirement to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt is disregarded.

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Gustavo Jalife is a bilingual author. His collection of essays and articles Der Führer is Your Daddy and The Metamorphoses can be read at https://gjensayos.wordpress.com