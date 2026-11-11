A guest post by Roger Watson

Global Health NOW of November 5th contained a link to an article in CIDRAP, the University of Minnesota infectious diseases newsletter, which ran: ‘Metformin given within a week of COVID-19 slashes risk of long COVID, death by 53%, paper notes’. I was curious to find out how you ‘slash’ the risk of a condition which, if it does exist, is vague in terms of diagnosis and variable in terms of symptoms and so dangerous that even people who never had covid have reported having it. The results are reportedly congruent with a previous study in the United Kingdom.

So, was this a gold standard randomised controlled clinical trial (RCT) and what about the United Kingdom study? In fact, neither of these studies was an RCT. The study reported in CIDRAP, based on a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology, used a design referred to as a ‘target trial emulation study’ and the study from the United Kingdom was a ‘sequential target trial’.