In a November 8, 2026 interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, President Donald Trump stated he would not forgive his political enemies, even if it were a requirement to enter heaven. When asked if he could feel love and forgiveness for figures such as former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to secure his place in paradise, Trump replied, ‘The answer is no’, adding, ‘I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will’. He described these individuals as ‘extremely dishonest’ and ‘very bad for our country’, asserting that he loves his country more than he can love people who have opposed him.

The context for these comments was an interviewer trying to get Trump to say that he didn’t hate anyone. Trump refused to do so. The interviewer repeatedly pressed him. The implication, in fact the declaration, was that as a Christian, Trump is commanded to love and forgive his enemies, and that if he feels resentment or hatred towards them, then that is indicative of a moral flaw in the President himself.

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Trump refused to be forced into declaring his love for people who very much hate him.

The whole exchange was a beautiful illustration of the different standards the media applies to Trump as opposed to those they apply to other politicians or public figures; and, more generally, of totally different standards applied by the MSM to the Left and Right of politics.

Trump, essentially, was being asked to hold to the standards that only Christ himself has matched.

It is true of course that there are strong Christian instructions towards forgiveness and mercy. These are the instructions that the kind of leftist activist in clerical robes we see in figures like Bishop Budde or Pope Leo are always keen to refer to. We are continually reminded of ‘turn the other cheek’, ‘blessed are the meek’, the dove of peace, the need for compassion and charity, the parable of the Good Samaritan, and of course every passage of the New Testament which tells us to set aside hatred and treat our enemies with hospitality, courtesy and friendship.

Astute observers though will note that such Christian instructions towards a genially submissive attitude towards one’s enemies are very ruthlessly selective in their application by these pious hypocrites. I struggle to recall any senior clerical figure, or any leftist who suddenly casts themselves as a good or true Christian, ever lecturing the Left on the need to reject hatred and embrace their enemies. Indeed, both Pope Leo and Bishop Budde have made it manifestly clear that they absolutely despise Trump and the half of America that voted for him.

No ‘turning the other cheek’ for them.

The clerical hypocrites are confronted all around the world with very strong evidence of hate which they singularly refuse to ever address or lecture anyone about. What signals hatred more profoundly than political terrorism? 16 of the 20 largest terror organisations on the planet are Islamic, and across large parts of the globe Islamic terrorists are targeting Christians. Christmas markets across Europe now have to be guarded by anti terror bollards due to the frequency with which Muslims decide that Christmas hopping offends them so much that driving cars into crowds of strangers is an appropriate and reasonable response. In Africa, Boko Haram and other Islamic terror groups are actively slaughtering Christians. Nigeria has seen an ongoing Islamic war on Christians that includes the abduction of young girls as sexual slaves, the burning of churches, and multiple village massacres. In Syria, once the Assad regime fell, the first Islamic response to the removal of a dictatorship was the mass slaughter of Christians and Druze, both of whom were actually safer under a Russian backed dictator than they were when left to the mercies of their Muslim neighbours.

The ‘Christians’ who tell us that Christianity instructs us to love our enemies do indeed seem to love the enemies of Christianity. The attitude they display towards the mass slaughter of Christians by Muslims is one of supine indifference, at best, or malign deflection and denial that makes them the apologists, the propagandists, and the excusers of Islamic atrocities. Pope Leo fiercely lectures Trump and Israel on the Iran War, and has had virtually nothing to say about Iran murdering over 40,000 of its own citizens just before the US-Israeli intervention. The ‘forgive your enemies’ Christians lecture Trump repeatedly on the alleged brutality of enforcing immigration and border laws, but have had nothing to say about immigrants who rape children in the UK or who murder US citizens.

In the name of alleged compassion, they ignore vast human suffering that is prevented or addressed by the kind of policies they describe as cruel and inhumane. They might choose to support open borders, for example, on the basis of keeping families together and protecting refugee children, but choose to ignore how open borders lead to horrific consequences such as migrant children being sex trafficked in huge numbers or Western children being abused by imported third worlders who consider raping children a legitimate cultural practice. Their supposed wisdom never looks at the contrast between noble rhetoric and actual real world consequences, and on the issue of migration is so distorted that the churches became State funded people traffickers making a very comfortable income from their refugee assistance programmes. In the name of compassion, they did the same things as the most ruthless and brutal criminal cartels on the planet . . . and then in the name of compassion advocate for cartel members to be allowed to remain in a nation they illegally entered.

Whether on open borders or on who to side with on the Iran conflict, these sanctimonious and often deeply cynical clerical sophists have distorted Christian teaching on compassion towards the innocent into championing the guilty, forgetting the wise admonition that mercy towards evil is harm towards the good. With an inverse logic identical to that of the progressive leftist ideology that is their true belief system, they act as if the sympathy of mankind and the rewards of Heaven are correctly reserved for our enemies and denied to our friends. They impose a harsh form of martyrdom on the entire Western world, which must continually sacrifice its own people and interests, including its most innocent people and its most legitimate interests, while Islamic terrorism, Iranian dictatorship and sponsorship of terrorism, and an equally intense leftist hatred of everything from the nuclear family to traditional genders to the entire history of the Western world, are never honestly designated as hate and never criticised as hateful.

Just like the interviewer addressing Trump, the ‘hate has no home here’ clerics are in fact utterly blind to how much hate exists in their own hearts, their own ideology, and the groups they favour and support. They have little or nothing to say on the hatred that committed October 7th; and if they ever address it, they do so in glancing, brief asides which say nothing about how supporting the Palestinian cause after that is not compassionate or Christian, but an endorsement of the original bestial terrorism and savagery that warranted the Israeli response. They claim to be the advocates of peace, but are actually the advocates of submission, since they never make the same demands for Christ like levels of forbearance and mercy on

It’s hard to imagine Trump’s interviewer, or a Pope Leo type, understanding the sheer hypocrisy of asking a man to forgive his enemies and implying how un-Christian he is when he honestly cannot do so, while the person making that moral demand has never made it of the enemies being discussed. Not once in the last ten years have they asked Trump’s enemies to treat him with compassion. Not once have they asked Democrats who support assassinations and celebrate murders to be more humane. Not once have they lectured Islam on decency, kindness and restraint.

Imagine the level of self blindness that goes into the hypocrisy on hate we are witnessing.

For over ten years there have been absolutely no boundaries set or accepted on the hatred directed at Donald Trump. He has been shot at. He has had at least four assassination attempts on him. He has received more hate filled condemnations of him than any other US President in history. He has been unjustly impeached multiple times, with each such attempt thankfully failing. He has been routinely smeared as a sexual abuser, a rapist and a paedophile by his political enemies, when none of these things are true. He has been demonised as a potential Hitler on the basis of enforcing existing laws, protecting US citizens, and opposing progressive globalist policies that inflict great harm on ordinary people.

He is, to use their own language, the most famous victim of the greatest number of hate crimes on the planet. Others, with less power to resist, have been tortured, murdered and enslaved around the globe. But all of these things would be done to Trump, gleefully, by those the clerical hypocrites have never accused of hate. One of the assassination attempts on Trump murdered an innocent rally attendee. Other Trump supporters have been murdered on multiple occasions by both street level leftist extremists and by police officers on J6.

The media and the clerical class have never lectured the Left on this hatred, never lectured the Biden administration on its tyrannical abuses, and have never sat down a Democrat in an interview and demanded that he or she forgive and love Donald Trump or any other right wing victim of their hatred and malice.

The denial of hatred they demand is not Christian instruction. It’s a one way leftist activist hypocrisy whereby they can build their entire worldview on intense hatred of genders, races, histories, nations, policies, ideas, and individuals like Trump, without ever having that hate criticised. It’s a one way leftist activist hypocrisy whereby we can all live through ten years of progressive globalists supporting and excusing cartel torturers, third world warlords, murderous Iranian mullahs, violent invaders, child abusers and child rapists so long as they are in a favoured group, and both domestic and global terrorism too, so long as it somehow serves the Left to do so.

The Left has become incredibly violent and depraved in recent decades. Mainstream Democrats support riots and looting and assassination and arson. Eke rooted fantasise about torturing and murdering right wing figures. When lawfare was proceeding against Trump and his family, many of them liked to publicly share their own rape fantasies about what would happen to Trump himself or family members in prison. A famous actor practically drooled as he imagined Barron Trump, who was at the time a child, being raped. Madonna of course asked about blowing up the White House. Robert de Niro gave us spittle flecked geriatric versions of his Taxi Driver persona as he imagined beating up Trump. Thousands of Democrats cheered Charlie Kirk’s murder, and thousands more celebrated the anniversary of his murder. A Democrat candidate in the midterms smilingly endorsed Nazi gas chambers and said she wanted to gas Trump voters and burn their bodies in the ovens of a concentration camp. Leftists all around the world excuse and fundraise for and praise Hamas.

All while the captured leftist supporting churches and the clerical hypocrites say nothing about those forms of hate.

All while the media not only say nothing about the extremism and hate inherent in Islam and rampant on the modern Left, but actually are the main instigators of the second and the main excusers of the first.

They can hate men. They can hate the British Empire. They can hate the Founding Fathers of the USA. They can hate any and all Western nations. They can despise the USA. They can hate fathers and mothers. They can hate children and murder babies up to full term. They can hate Christianity. They can hate tradition. They can hate God. They can hate Israel. They can hate Jews. They can hate women who don’t want men in their toilets or in their sports. They can hate the national flag and the national anthem. They can hate all white people or all Jews. They can teach race based hate in schools. They can base their stand up shows on hate. They can hate anyone who opposes them. They can hate BAME figures who don’t vote for them.

They have a licence to hate without it ever being a ‘hate crime’.

But let's say there wasn’t this hypocrisy involved. Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that the whole denial of hate was sincere and they were prepared to apply it evenly. Let’s imagine that they criticised the Left, themselves, or Muslims on the sane terms, and somehow discovered objectivity and balance on the discussion of hate to the extent that would allow them to notice that most terrorism comes from Muslims and leftists.

Even then the idea that Christianity instructs us to forgive everything is a lie. Even then the idea that we must love everyone is a lie. Even then, the entire narrative on hate being offered would be an absurdity.

Because the reality is that there is no good without hate.

How do we improve ourselves unless we hate our flaws and resolve to change them?

How do we deal justly with the existence of evil and with the vilest of crimes, unless we are moral enough to hate an evil act?

There are many, many things which a good person cannot and should not tolerate.

Is it evil to hate terrorism? I don’t think it is. I think it’s a requirement if you claim to be good.

Is it evil to hate a person who breaks into a home, ties up a family, and laughs as they burn them alive in front of each other? I think it is more evil NOT to hate that person.

It’s clear that the progressive leftist, the clerical hypocrite, and the modern media have not in the least evolved beyond hatred, and that all their invocations of Christian instruction are selective, self serving and gaslighting falsehoods. They hate very deeply. They hate very intensely.

They hate far more than we do.

The distinction is not that some human hearts are pure enough to be free of hate altogether. It is that some human hearts are so shadowed by ideology and so poisoned by self blindness that they hate what is good and love what is evil.

The distinction between a good man and a wicked one is not the absence of hate, but the direction of hate. Evil hates innocence, justice, normality, and things and people that have objectively, empirically improved the world. Good hates the guilty, the unjust, the abnormal and things and people that have objectively, empirically made the world worse. It’s not a distinction of presence or absence. It’s a distinction of evidence and accuracy.

The ‘love thy enemy’ hypocrites invoke Christian ethics to aid the destruction of Christian civilisation. But Christian forgiveness was never meant for evil. It was never meant for those who are unrepentantly self-blind to their own evil. Those people go to Hell. Forgiveness is for those who repent and change, if they have been evil. You literally have to make yourself a different person to escape the judgement of your crimes and decide to embrace good (which is Christ). For most of two thousand years, Christians were clear on this. And they were clear too, throughout most of that time, on their right to fight and oppose evil and wickedness with force as well as words or examples. Those who reduce even the New Testament, let alone the entire Bible, to the submissive mantras and modish progressive fetishes for the invader, the alien and the enemy are quite literally serving The Enemy, so far as my understanding of the theology involved goes. The devil quotes scripture, so as an honest atheist and mere Cultural Christian I won’t attempt to do the same.

I know, though, that Christ did not come to say ‘side with the foreign terrorists and foreign rapists, do not defend your homes or your culture or your people, and let evil triumph while you submit to it, excuse it, and join it’. The Love of Christ was never ‘Love Everything’ and it was certainly not the paedophile slogan ‘Love is Love’. The dove of peace was never intended as a perpetual flag of surrender. The Christian or in general any good man is called to challenge evil, not accommodate and embrace it. When Christians saved the western world from Muslim invaders through force and with violence they were doing good. When pretend Christians invite Muslim conquest while intoning ‘love thy enemy’ they are doing evil.

Trump was honest enough to admit that he hates those who tried to have him murdered or imprisoned and those who tried to destroy him and his family. And this is natural and normal. They raided his home. They mocked and slandered his wife. They fantasised about his son being gang raped. They sent assassins after him, and they also hate the country he loves.

What kind of man would say he loved them, after that? How many of us would be capable of that level of forgiveness in the first place? And if we were, it wouldn’t make us good. It would make us masochistic fools. It would make us submissives that others can abuse.

Which is exactly what those who hate us want us to be, whether they are invaders, priests or media interviewers.

This article first appeared in Jupplandia, and is published here with kind consent.

Daniel Jupp is the author of A Gift for Treason: The Cultural Marxist Assault on Western Civilisation. He is a married father of two from Essex, and writes the Jupplandia Substack.

For twelve years at TCW, I gave a voice to those the mainstream ignored.

Right Times carries that on.

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