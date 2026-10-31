A guest post by Guy Walker

Our technocratic age labours under great burdens of responsibility largely self inflicted. In the past insurance companies humbly acknowledged that certain events were beyond human control by designating them as ‘acts of God,’ a term which they have now ceased to use.

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This is a move away from the opposite extreme of the Shakespearean vision whereby ‘As flies to wanton boys are we; they kill us for their sport’. In our day we are more likely to consider that everything is our responsibility. For example we have an inquiries’ culture that implies that the world would always run smoothly if only we did everything perfectly according to protocol. Scapegoats must always be found from the normal human chaos, heads must roll and lessons, that will prevent reality from ever throwing us a curveball again, ‘must be learnt.’ Climate change is disputed but our approach to it in the West could suggest delusions of grandeur regarding our ability to control something on such a massive scale. The kind of law that tends to issue from continental origins, counter to the more empirical, accretionary and reactive Common Law we find in the UK tradition, sets out with the grandiose project of predicting the endless multitude of ways in which humans can err and then seeking to ‘prevent’ (in the King James Bible sense) them by legislation.

The result is Gordian knots of law that threaten to strangle and paralyse us. This can be seen, in the kind of law that is particularly close to the technocratic enterprise; Human Rights Law that often seems to militate against common sense in its attempts to bring about a version of perfect justice. Some might describe such events to bring about the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth right NOW as eschatologically impatient. Behind all of these projects there is a kind of God delusion.

In a recent philosophy class which I attended the philosophy lecturer referred to that which is ‘pre-philosophical’ in us by which he meant the equipment of common sense we all arrived with at his class, without which we would not have been able to understand it. He apologised if ‘pre-philosophical’ sounded as though Philosophy was looking down haughtily on or despising this common sense. As the lecture took place in Edinburgh he then introduced us to the 18th century ‘Scottish School of Common Sense’ led by Thomas Reid who was a rival to David Hume and who contested the sceptical findings he propounded which were typical of the great Scottish Enlightenment. One could, perhaps extend the idea of pre-philosophical common sense to the pre-scientific or even the pre-linguistic; it’s hard to practice science if you are not endowed with common sense and inarticulate toddlers know soon learn from experience to keep away from the fire and to avoid walking into chairs.

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All of this made me speculate about different versions of enlightenment. I would argue that continental and Human Rights Law, the inquiries culture and the idea that we have the God-like powers to intervene more than we can on climate change have a direct lineage to René Descartes’ (the Father of the Enlightenment) Cogito ergo sum which effectively locates the beginning of everything that can be trusted as real and true in the human mind which is seen as a kind of lighthouse pouring forth the only light there is from its eyes. If this is where creation begins and is the place from where light and truth emanate perhaps this place is responsible for everything?