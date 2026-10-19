Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
Oct 19

The two largest players in EU, Germany and France are historic enemies, and remain our enemies to this day... The economies of the EU are in the same, or actually worse state than the British economy, the vast majority of EU economies could not meet the criteria to join today. Barnun has no mandate to talk to the EU about rejoining, he actually has no mandate to be PM, which is why I call him 'The Mayor of Britain'.

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Sisyphus Complex Solution's avatar
Sisyphus Complex Solution
Oct 19

Slight problem with the remoaner failure to know anything about anything, as per usual, is that EU rules state that any member must not exceed Government debt of 60% of GDP, and the UK debt is 95%, hence we do not qualify.

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