A guest post by Professor Angus Dalgleish

A couple of Sundays ago The Telegraph published an article by Professor Charles Swanton, a cancer researcher and consultant oncologist (who specialises in lung cancer) in which he set out to address the reasons for the rising incidence of cancer in the under 50s. At the weekly meeting he holds for the purpose of discussing the genetics of cancer patients, at least one case of bowel cancer in someone under 50, sometimes two or three, comes up - cases, he says, that were highly unusual as recently as 10 years ago. A trend he describes as that mirroring official data showing the startling rise of such cases.

What Swanton did not say is that this data specifically shows that in England, registered new diagnoses had dropped 12 per cent in 2020 before they rose to 329,665 in 2021 (slightly above the 2019 pre-pandemic total of 327,174) and that they have since leapt to over 403,000 cases (403,601 in recent UK-wide reporting), with recent multi-nation figures reaching 423,884.

As Professor Swanton says it not just bowel cancer. Amongst younger people (those aged 20-49) he details ‘more than half a dozen types of cancer that are increasing in England, including prostate, bowel, kidney, uterine, breast, pancreatic and liver cancer: ‘Prostate cancer diagnoses in under-50s have almost quadrupled since 2001, while bowel, kidney and uterine cancers have more than doubled.’

So why? He goes on to say that no one really knows before exploring the many theories that have been proposed.