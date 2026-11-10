As the whole world, or at least those corners to which brand Brand has penetrated, now knows, the flamboyant personality known as Russell Brand will serve a prison sentence of 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault.

It is a harsh sentence indeed, yet if the BBC had listened to and acted on complaints made between 2006 and 2008, when Brand held court on his Radio 2 show, his spectacular crash to earth might have been averted.

As it was, a review into Brand’s conduct over that period was not commissioned until 2023 and not published until 2025, when Brand was already awaiting trial on serious charges of sexual misconduct.

The report, by Peter Johnston, Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews at the BBC since 2023, makes sobering reading and sheds much unfavourable light on the BBC’s complacency in letting Brand get away with what, by any standards, was totally unacceptable behaviour.