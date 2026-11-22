A guest post by Pastor Peter Simpson

Monday of this week was the deadline for submissions to be made regarding the Government’s Draft Conversion Practices Bill, which, along with Conversion Practices Protection Orders, could turn into criminals those who uphold Biblical morality in respect of LGBT issues. According to the Christian Institute, the proposed legislation ‘threatens ordinary parenting and the ordinary work of churches’.

As a Christian minister and open air preacher, I am most concerned by the assault upon Christian freedoms and the nation’s Christian identity which this legislation represents. The situation is exacerbated by the compromise of so many churches on this matter, and not least of course, the established church. There has been a feeble buckling in to the fashions of a God-rejecting society, despite the Biblical warnings precisely not to do this - see Romans 12:2, Colossians 2:8 and James 4:4.

The legislation could well impinge upon situations where Christian counselling is voluntarily sought for, but the advice then given to a homosexual person or someone who desires to change their gender will be classified as abuse. Thus denying any choice over the help and therapy they can seek. This danger could even affect parents giving advice to their own children. As Daisy Mae Inglese writes on the Restoring the West Substack, ‘The bill offers no explicit protection for parents and includes “emotional pressure” within its definition of abuse, without clearly defining the term’.