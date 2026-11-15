A guest post by Guy Walker

“(we) know all too well how the most erudite

mind behaves in the dark without a

surround it is called on to interpret,

how, discarding rhythm, punctuation, metaphor,

it sinks into drivelling monologue,

too literal to see a joke

or distinguish a penis from a pencil.”

WH Auden - ‘Ode to Terminus’

“Merely having an open mind is nothing. The object of opening the mind, as of opening the mouth, is to shut it again on something solid.”

GK Chesterton

These quotations suggest that we should use a human word like ‘art’ in a way that does favours to its solely human users and inventors. As both quotations suggest, the human mind thrives on the intellectually palpable and coherent; that is meaning with parameters. This is because our condition is parametered as are our minds. The raison d’être of words is to signify by excluding some meanings and including others in an act of refinement and limitation that clarifies things for us. We are done no favours by words meaning nothing or anything at all. Art is only produced by humans so an anthropocentrically user-friendly definition might be something that is to be recommended.

Photo by Fons Heijnsbroek

And yet, ever since Marcel Duchamp announced that his urinal, ‘Fountain’, was an example of ‘everyday objects raised to the dignity of a work of art by the artist’s act of choice’, apparently moving visual art from the merely ‘retinal’ to the ‘cerebral’, and Tracey Emin told David Frost that her bed was art because ‘I say it is’, the meaning of ‘art’ has broadened to the point of infinity. It has become everything and nothing, and has thereby been effectively abolished, as a concept and as a word, in the name of a progressive vision that sees all change as improvement and rules out the possibility of deterioration or descent into meaninglessness.