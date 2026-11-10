A guest post by Ivor Williams

You may have reason to doubt that we humans are causing the climate to change, or whether it really is. But Science decided, many were convinced and the result this November is COP31.

Photo by Karsten Würth

‘What’s that?’ will be one response, or ‘Oh, not another one!’ We’re talking about the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) thirty-first Conference of the Parties at Antalya, Turkey, in November. They’ve had one every year since 1995. Did you know?

The UNFCCC was formed to deal with a global climate problem which was, said the scientists, due to everybody using fossil fuels, thereby poisoning the atmosphere with nasty gases and making the earth warm up.

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Thirty-one years ago, when they held COP1 in Berlin, the 4,000 delegates from 118 countries were very optimistic. They decided emissions must be reduced to 1990 levels by the year 2000. Simple! Next problem?

Greenhouse gas (GHG) totals in 1990 were 37.6 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (37.6GtCO2eq). Don’t worry about the measurement details. Just keep an eye on the figures. At the time of the Berlin meeting in 1995 they were already up on 1990 by over a billion at 38.9.

The 1997 COP3 meeting saw 10,000 slightly less optimistic and slightly more demanding delegates producing the Kyoto Protocol: thirty-seven industrialised countries were to have strict reduction targets for their emissions. China was listed as a developing country and had no target, which might have seemed reasonable at the time. But that country’s subsequent emissions totals expanded so much over the next twenty years that it made a nonsense of anyone else’s reductions. The UK in particular.

Total now up nearly three billion at 41.5.

The 2009 COP15 in Copenhagen saw 27,000 still enthusiastic delegates shone a spotlight on climate deadlocks. Somewhere around this time the USA handed over the title of ‘World Top Emitter’ to China and was never to get it back.

Total now up to 47.7.

The COP21 conference in 2015 produced the famous legally binding Paris Agreement, formed with noticeably increased frustration. In an ‘agreement bringing all nations together’ greenhouse gas emissions must peak before 2025 at the latest and decline 43% by 2030. Delegates from 195 Parties plus hangers-on totalled 38,000. Two weeks in Paris, expenses paid. What’s not to like?

Total GHG emissions: 52.1.

The 2023 COP28 in Dubai was of course a big attraction. 83,800 people found either reason or excuse to attend. There was an agreement to transition away from fossil fuels. GHG total now 54.1.

COP30, last year in Brazil, attracted a crowd of only 42,000. The talk was of adaptation to the changing climate and finance for developing countries.

GHG total around 54.5.

You will have realised by now from the global emissions totals that one or more countries are not paying much attention to all those agreements and resolutions. Some nations actually seem to think that providing cheap and reliable electricity to their people is more important. Those countries have worked out that you can’t get cheap, constant and reliable electricity from wind turbines and solar panels. They therefore stuck to an old-fashioned remedy: coal-fired power stations. Lots of them.

The result is that currently four countries (China, USA, India and Russia) now contribute more than half of all GHG emissions. China uses both wind and sun, but coal-fired power stations still help it to shove out 30 per cent of the global total. The minute amounts from the other 106 nations make up the remainder. The UK is in that last group. Our share of the world’s total is 0.7%, seven tenths of one per cent.

Think about that while we stay with the UK for a minute.

They tell us that the reason the country must spend billions on turbines and solar panels is that we have to eliminate the emissions from our mainly gas-powered back-up generating stations and stop using petrol and diesel fuels, which are part of the global warming problem. At the same time we have to upend our lives and spend our savings on going all-electric with heat pumps and electric vehicles.

But of course wiping out that tiny emission amount cannot possibly have any effect on the climate whatsoever. Unless those four countries already mentioned plus many others all join the ‘race to net zero’ we are (and have been all along) pursuing a very expensive dream.

Back in the real world, Antalya in Turkey is to host the November 2026 COP31. Possible programme items?

1. Emissions are at their highest ever.

2. Four countries are the biggest culprits.

3. What are they going to do about it?

4. Pending any action on Item 3 everyone else should note that further reduction of their tiny emissions will have absolutely no effect on the global climate and could well cripple their economy.

But I’m dreaming, aren’t I?

EDITORS NOTE: If anyone could encourage this delusional woman, as Allison Pearson rightly described her yesterday, to read Ivor’s article it would do the country a service. Click on the box below and you will see 47 year old Miatta Fahnbulleh in action:

She could ceratinly benefit from Ivor’s history lesson in COP’s 31 years of policy lunacy. As Allison said in a subsequent tweet, it is truly shameful to impoverish a people in pursuit of windmills:

Ivor Williams is a freelance writer and has been a fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society since 1984.