Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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TPM
2d

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary."

- HL Mencken

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jmrpete
3d

There is no climate crisis, emergency, or major issue. This is a grift. The spice must flow.

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