A guest post by David Thunder

Spain is just a week away from deciding whether to give the governing PSOE-led socialist coalition a renewed mandate, or hand the baton on to a PP-Vox government. There is a feeling in the air – and this is reflected in almost every professional poll – that Spain is finally ready for a change, that eight years of shameless corruption, empty promises, power-grabbing and being taxed to high heaven with little to show for it are quite enough. Unless something very strange happens, it looks like Spain is pivoting back to the right.

Photo by Max Harlynking

As someone who, broadly speaking, self-identifies as a small-government European liberal and an advocate for free market and civil society-based solutions to our social problems, I prefer a right-wing government to a socialist government. Indeed, from my perspective, a PP-Vox coalition government is infinitely preferable to another four years of corruption and incompetence under PSOE. However, the devil is in the detail, and there is quite a lot of devil in there, when it comes to the “right” in Europe.

What Became of Europe’s Right?

Let’s not forget that the European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen, dominated by the European People’s Party, a motley amalgam of the traditional “right” in Europe, has advocated, among other things, intrusive bio-surveillance during the pandemic, a far-reaching digital censorship regime, environmental policies that have needlessly exacerbated Europe’s energy crisis, and a level of bureaucracy and regulation that is crippling Europe’s ability to compete in the global economy.

All of this moral and political backsliding is symptomatic of a Europe that has lost its moral and religious bearings, but also of a crisis in the political forces in Europe that once stood for something worth defending – values like marriage and family, respect for religion, moral education, national sovereignty and defence, domestic law and order, a strong work ethic, a vibrant economy, and a sense of shared identity and purpose.

The Old Right in Europe, which, at the risk of idyllicising the past, was once something of a stabilising force capable of giving a sense of political cohesion to the middle classes, has lost its soul, and become morally vapid. On its face, it retains some of the trappings of conventional morality, ideas of “good form,” sincerity, and decency, but deep down, its moral convictions and sense of mission have weakened and given way to the bland nostrums of political correctness.

Politicians of the Old Right and Centre-Right in Europe – people like Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, and Simon Harris – are most comfortable when speaking the language of science and technocracy, even though critical spirit is not their forte. They stammer and stutter when they have to discuss complex moral and political problems like immigration, abortion, the demographic crisis, euthanasia, or the woke movement’s attempt to redefine sex and gender.

The Old Right and Centre-Right– what many of us grew up thinking of as “the right” – simply lost its moral compass, and replaced it with opinion polls and focus groups.

Only One Cheer for the PP

Coming back to the Spanish elections: I can summon up one cheer for the fact that the Sanchista regime and its destructive and illiberal socialist policies in education, housing, public services, taxation and public finances will probably be taking a back seat in a few weeks (fingers crossed!). But only one cheer, because the party that will be leading a coalition of the right, the Partido Popular, perfectly captures the moral decadence of Europe’s Old Right.

Feijóo on El Hormiguero: A Performer, Not a Leader

This moral decadence was on display in all its embarrassing glitter in the interview that its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had with Pablo Motos on El Hormiguero, a popular TV show in Spain. In that interview, Feijóo projected the confidence of a showman, the expertise of a technocrat and the logic of a manager, but the soul of a confused and rudderless adolescent suffering from an unacknowledged identity crisis.

He had little difficulty in rehearsing the monumental failures of the socialist regime, and spoke the language of administration and governmental oversight fluently and confidently. But there was very little soul, very little authentic moral conviction. He was a smiling public performer – a good one, to be sure – but not the sort of brave and principled moral leader Spain needs to recover some sense of the dignity and vocation of high office.

Teleprompter Answers to Moral Questions

When asked about abortion, euthanasia, and legal gender changes, he seemed to provide perfectly crafted teleprompter answers, designed to reassure a “modern” public that he would not upset their moral sensibilities.

On abortion, he simply deferred to the legal status quo, assuring voters that abortion would continue to be provided and funded by the State (in other words, with taxpayers’ hard-earned money), with no more than a nod to “informing” parents when their daughter seeks an abortion. He did not even bother to pretend to soul-search about the rights of the unborn.

On euthanasia, he called for better palliative care, but emphasised it was an immensely “complex” matter and that people should neither have to undergo “unacceptable” levels of suffering, nor find it easier to die than to live. In other words, he waffled around the central issue: whether we should be institutionalising suicide in our medical system. On gender, he promised to reform the Trans Law – his party’s programme would end self-declared changes of legal sex – but not to abolish legal sex change altogether, implying that a more “serious” process should remain acceptable.

And when it came to pensions, Mr Feijóo looked straight into the camera and assured his audience that there would be no reductions whatsoever – on the contrary, pensions would continue to be raised indefinitely in accordance with cost of living under his government. It would have been electorally costly for him to admit that the pension system requires painful reform, but then again, it would also have been a lot more honest.

The Dying Pulse of the Old Right

As I listened to Mr Feijóo’s interview on El Hormiguero, I felt like I was listening to the dying pulse of Europe’s Old Right, a political bloc that just wants to hold on to power and keep up with “modern times,” but has lost any real sense of mission. No matter how good they may be at PR, the leaders of the Old Right have become embarrassingly inarticulate about the most important things in life.

A technocratic right, but not a principled right. A right that preaches family values, but is tone-deaf to human dignity. A right that can limit the worst excesses of socialism, at least for a while, but not a movement that can articulate a compelling moral vision, inspire future generations, or illuminate a clear path forward.

The Rise of the New Right

In the meantime, we should hardly be surprised that people are flocking to the “new right” – a right that seems to speak from the heart about the issues ordinary people care about – be it economic decline, illegal immigration, crime on the streets, abortion, euthanasia, transgender ideology in the classrooms, or woke “nonsense,” and doesn’t give a fiddle about political correctness.

Will the emerging alternative right in Europe – the likes of the Rassemblement National in France, AfD in Germany and Vox in Spain – provide a more compelling articulation of right-wing values?

It is hard to say. To begin with, this question is complicated by the fact that alternative right parties in Europe actually incorporate traditional elements of leftist politics, such as a commitment to State-funded welfare schemes. So whatever vision they articulate may not fall neatly under the label of “right-wing” politics.

Furthermore, we cannot say for sure what the “new right” in Europe is truly capable of, until it controls the levers of power for long enough to show its true colours.

But at least one thing has become crystal clear: the New Right has successfully morphed from a relatively fringe political movement into a mainstream political formation that has real momentum behind it and could, potentially, displace the Old Right, or even become the leading political force, at least in some parts of Europe, like Spain, France and Germany, turning the label “far right” into an oxymoron.

And that may happen sooner than we imagine.

This article first appeared on David Thunder’s Freedom Blog, and it is republished here with kind consent.

David Thunder is a researcher and lecturer at the University of Navarra’s Institute for Culture and Society in Pamplona, Spain.