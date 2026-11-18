As I write, I am looking at three extremely rare objects. They are children’s books by David Walliams. Their titles are: Billionaire Boy, Mr Stink and The Boy in the Dress, a small selection of the 40 or so books that Walliams has written since 2008.

He has sold an estimated 50 million copies which have been translated into 55 languages and earned around £100 million. Several titles have been adapted into TV series or films, giving them an even further reach.

Not long ago his books were everywhere but now, they are pretty much unobtainable. In December 2025 his publishers HarperCollins announced they would not be issuing any more of his tales following harassment complaints from some of the staff there. One young assistant was compensated with a five-figure sum.

And then, in November this year, bookshops, schools, libraries, supermarkets and charity shops began withdrawing all Walliams titles from their shelves after he was named as the celebrity accused of preying on 15 and 16-year- olds. At the same time his Labour party membership was suspended, with Number 10 saying that the accusations were ‘deeply troubling.’

As the former bestselling author fades into literary oblivion, I ask: is it the fault of the books, or the allegations of sexual misconduct that have caused the Little Britain comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge to drop out of favour so fast?

It’s not so long ago that publishers, producers and editors were fawning over him. I have an email from a commissioning editor at the Daily Mail in 2020 which reads:

We’re currently working on a project with David Walliams.

As part of that, we’re running a Q&A where children get to ask him questions and he will answer. If any of you have children/nieces/nephews/grandchildren/godchildren etc who are David Walliams fans and would like to ask him a question (or indeed questions plural!), can you please send them over to me by midday? Can be any question they like, nothing is off limits!

Now, those same editors are cringing at the very mention of his name.

Booksellers, too, said that Walliams attracted huge audiences when he went to speak, and young readers formed queues snaking round the block. Many children said that he was their very favourite author and Walliams often went round to schools to promote his books.

As a latecomer to his oeuvre, my conclusion is that although the books, with their cartoony illustrations and admittedly clever plots, are extremely readable, even by an 80+ year old, they are at the same time absolutely disgusting. They are full of lavatory humour, awful smells, mouldy food and horrible people. They also contain squirm-making sexual innuendoes which, although they may be lost on their target readership of eight-year-olds, left a nauseating taste in the mouth of this adult reader. As with his Little Britain sketches, most of his characters are out and out grotesques; the worst, probably in all of children’s literature.

Let’s take Billionaire Boy, one of the nastiest books in the Walliams canon, first. Here, Joe Spud is the richest 12-year-old in the world. His father made a fortune out of Bumfresh toilet rolls and now Joe has every material thing a 12-year-old could possibly want including two-million- pound cheques for his birthday.

But he’s fat and short, like his father and he doesn’t have a friend. In this book, ‘The funniest that my eight-year-old has ever read in his life, ever’ according to a Telegraph reviewer, we meet the revolting gender-confused Grubb twins, a dinner lady who serves up dishes such as gerbils on toast and cream of hedgehog soup, then gets a makeover to give her a supermodel figure, and Sapphire Stone, the sexy scantily-dressed gold digger who becomes engaged to bald, fat and ugly Mr Spud senior. Then there is Raj, the stereotypical Asian proprietor of a corner shop selling squashed and mouldy confectionery to kids.

Everything unravels when Mr Spud invents a new type of toilet paper which turns everybody’s bum purple. Even the Queen now has a purple bottom, according to the Daily Mail. Walliams writes: ‘The Queen’s bum remained purple. She showed it to everyone in the country when she gave her yearly speech to the nation on Christmas Day, calling it her “anus horribilis”.’ As a result of this disastrous invention, the Spud fortune vanishes and Mr Spud, now a pauper again, returns to his council flat.

I know that small children enjoy lavatory humour and probably, purple bums, but quite honestly, Billionaire Boy is truly repulsive and should never be let near an eight-year-old or allowed into a primary school classroom. But when Walliams was riding high, how everybody laughed at the way he took children’s literature into the far reaches of smut and sexual suggestiveness.

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The next book I read, Mr Stink, is about a disgustingly smelly tramp who is befriended by a shy, overlooked 12-year-old called Chloe. Once again, Walliams lays on the stinkiness very thick: ‘Mr Stink stank. He also stunk… He was the stinkiest stinker who ever lived.’ The corner shop proprietor Raj makes another appearance, selling his damaged goods. And it wouldn’t be a Walliams without some lavatory humour. Mr Stink tells Chloe that at one time, people used to empty their chamber pots from upstairs windows directly onto the street. ‘What’s a chamber pot?’ Chloe asks Mr Stink, who replies, ‘Well, I don’t wish to be crude, but it’s a kind of portable toilet.’

Saving the best, or rather, worst, until last, we come to The Boy in The Dress, Walliams’ first venture into children’s literature. This was the book that set the tone for his future tomes and which was a wild success, leading to a film in 2014 and a stage musical performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, no less, in 2019.

Dennis, the 12-year-old hero of the book, lives with his dad; his mum left some time ago. These fractured families also become a favourite Walliams theme in future books. Dennis longs to be hugged but mainly he hankers after wearing a girl’s dress. His dad hides porn magazines under his bed which naturally, Dennis discovers. The boy plucks up courage to go to school in a sequinned dress, high heels and make-up and passes himself off as Denise, a French exchange student. For this, he is expelled by the headmaster, Mr Hawtrey. But then, he discovers that Mr Hawtrey secretly cross-dresses himself.

In the meantime, Dennis, in his girls’ gear, ventures into the girls’ toilet, in perhaps what is the perviest scene in a generally extremely pervy book. Eventually Dennis gets to play Joan of Arc in the school play as he is so comfortable being a girl.

This book is possibly the first one to bring gender non-conformity into reading matter for eight- year- olds. Walliams said in the book’s defence, ‘I wanted to change the way people think and feel.’ But was it change in a good way?

I would say a definite no. Since the book was published, there have been incidents of boys going into girls’ toilets and changing rooms as transgender pupils. The whole trans thing as regards children has become huge and very disturbing. Whether this was brought about by Walliams’ book is impossible to say, but one cannot entirely exonerate him for putting the idea that they could be girls into young boys’ heads in the first place, especially as the book was such a huge bestseller, and his character Dennis/Denise feels wonderful as a girl.

My feeling is that the book has a lot to answer for apropos the teaching of biological sex and gender reassignment in primary schools and introducing Drag Queen Story Hour into infant schools.

Although Walliams has had such a wonderful run as one of the world’s most successful present-day children’s authors, I am glad his books are being withdrawn from circulation as they are sexist, racist, snobbish, obscene and body-shaming. And perhaps publishers will now think twice about commissioning children’s books written by questionable celebrities – or any celebrities, come to that.

Liz Hodgkinson is an author and journalist. lizhodgkinson.com. Her book, A Mink Coat in St Neots: My Mother’s Flower Shop and the Mystery of a Wealthy Russian Princess, is now available to order.

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