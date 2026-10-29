Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
Oct 29Edited

I freely admit that Roger Scruton is several intellectual levels of excellence above myself, and that I do not have the capacity to understand the detail of all his musings - any more than I was able to understand Hawkinge’s ‘Brief History of Time’ after Chapter 4.

However, the purpose of this comment is to flag Mr Bastani as another exceptionally dangerous intellectual - as a (very) Far Left commentator / politician / celebrity, he has the ability to sound entirely reasonable, sensible and moderate until one tries to read his book: “Fully Automated Luxury Communism”.

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TPM's avatar
TPM
Oct 29

This Bastani is late to the political lynching that Scruton suffered shortly before his death. Scruton merely mentioned the influence of George Soros, not necessarily even in a negative way. Social media algorithms equated this to anti-Semiticism, while the publication at issue was partly withheld by the magazine, thus broadcasting a false impression of the good man. The brushfire spread globally to denounce this principled man and the government was pleased to defenestrate him from his position without a thought. With AI now in command of these tools to speedily tar and feather a person, each and all of us need to think before we act, and allow the target to respond before his head rolls. We might call it "Scrutonizing" these algorithms + AI, with an intellectual cooling off period, and not let these machines do our thinking for us. They're busy enough writing student homework assignments and PhD themes as it is, destroying our millenia-old university systems.

Roger Scruton, thank you and Rest in Peace.

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