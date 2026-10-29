A guest post by Sean Walsh

Somebody called Aaron Bastani, who I’m told does something in the media, has seized on some comments from the late Sir Roger Scruton and has presented them as evidence that the late philosopher, commentator, novelist, wine critic, and composer of operas was a person of ‘low intelligence’.

Photo by Koshu

As it happens, I was recently re-reading Scruton’s On Human Nature in which he writes about very difficult things without sounding in the least bit out of his depth.

These very difficult things, which this writer of limited intelligence pretends to know about, include Enlightenment disagreements over the nature of free will and the self, Girard and the mimetic tendency, the philosophical significance of laughter, and the motives (if there are any) behind Iago’s hateful manoeuvrings against Othello.

He even gives a helpful rebuke to those who conveniently misinterpret the parable of the Good Samaritan and misapply it in service of a casual utilitarianism or insipid, fashionable Christian universalism.

This is all just in one book, written in that very distinctive style of his. Scruton knew that if philosophy is to speak of the things passed over by science, then it should not try to sound like science. There is rigour and structure in his writing, true enough, but also irony, and a certain literary playfulness.

Mr Bastani, who I’m told set up one of those self-regarding think tank things in this case dedicated to bringing to the world the several original thoughts of Aaron Bastani, is having none of it. Referring to some comments Scruton made in an interview - that whatever the views were of the 1968 Paris rioters he decided to believe the opposite - Bastani put out this:

Aaron Bastani on X: ‘This is an admission of low intelligence, from one of the most admired British conservatives of my lifetime. Basically: “I hold my views on the basis of negative polarisation”. It’s like saying you oppose public ownership because marine le pen supports it. Daft.’

It seems to me that, on the contrary, to work on the basis that the opinions of violent leftists are most likely enemies of the true, is a sound(ish) intellectual axiom. But let’s park that for now.

The reasons why Roger (whom I knew reasonably well) became a conservative are set out at length in the fourth chapter of his beautiful intellectual autobiography Gentle Regrets, and whilst the violence of the soixante-huitards (which he witnessed first-hand) was a factor, this was not dispositive. More significant, he writes, was his introduction to the French fraudster Michel Foucault, and the slovenly thinking of the Continental philosophers of that time. (He gave Sartre a pass, mainly on the basis of his writings on sex.)

So, the reasons Scruton gives in that short clip are not to be taken as exhaustive. In fact, we could go further and suggest that he was mimicking the reactionary tendency of the vandals, who it can be said, were working on the basis that everything in the ambient culture of that time was bad, false, and there to be violently opposed.

And we should acknowledge that it was not activism as such that Scruton found obnoxious. How could it be, given that he was one himself? Scruton had helped to initiate, fund, and maintain the illegal network of underground educational structures within the Communist Eastern bloc, most particularly in Czechoslovakia. These activities led to his expulsion from Prague in the middle of the 1980s.

His role there included the smuggling and distribution of ‘anti-Party’ samizdat literature including the primary literature of those Enlightenment philosophers referred to above. And his students were those who, while talented, were unable to study at the official universities owing to a shared habit of independent and counter-orthodox ways of thinking.

This was one of several ironies in the life of Roger Scruton, one which the likes of Aaron Bastani and others on the credentialed Left really ought to be reminded of as frequently as possible: that this great defender of the conservative tradition helped to build and sustain a genuinely egalitarian counter-culture populated by porters, waiters, bus drivers, all united by a simple desire to read forbidden books.

I suspect that Mr Bastani, through forgivable ignorance, was a bit quick off the mark in those comments. Could it be that this is an example of what the psychologists call projection - that knowing at least that Scruton was a conservative of sorts he based his opinion of him on that fact and that fact alone?

Or is the very idea of a ‘conservative intellectual’ so offensively oxymoronic to these people that anybody who is described as one must be some sort of hustler?

Come to think of it, I think I now remember Bastani as the guy who recently made that hostage mea culpa video in which he excoriated himself for using hurty words about the actual fraud Jason Arday.

I remember thinking at the time that it would be unfair to judge him on the basis of one very short video clip. It seems that isn’t a courtesy Mr Bastani routinely extends to people he disagrees with.

In the end how you defend your beliefs is as important as how you acquire them. Roger was a contrarian but an imaginative, energetic and analytical defender of what he thought to be true.

And he didn’t need to start ‘think tanks’ dedicated to the promotion of his own work to make an impression in the wider culture, or to secure a legacy.

Dr Sean Walsh is a former university lecturer and now a writer, broadcaster and Catholic podcaster who writes about whatever he’s thinking about on that day.

After twelve years giving a platform to voices the mainstream shut out at The Conservative Woman, I am carrying on the fight at Right Times. Join more than 3,000 readers who believe common sense still deserves a defender.

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