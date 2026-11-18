As we celebrate 70 years of nuclear power in the UK from the commissioning of the first commercial nuclear power station at Calder Hall, Cumbria, in 1956, it is timely to reflect on the potential future use of nuclear power and the concerns about what to do with the very dangerous radioactive waste. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) forecasts that the number of nuclear power stations worldwide will more than triple by 2060.

Photo by Peter Herrmann

At the present time there are approximately 440 operational nuclear power reactors across 31 countries and over 220 permanently shut down or decommissioned. In the UK there are 13 reactors that are operational or being decommissioned and 36 that are closed.

As a consequence, there is a massive amount of the most hazardous and dangerous high-level radioactive waste (HLW) from spent fuel (SF), some of which is stored at power plants. Nuclear fuel is typically replaced in the reactors every 18 to 24 months and SF stored at surface generally in water-filled ponds typically 12 m to 15 m deep. There is also a large inventory of SF and other HLW as well as intermediate-level waste (ILW) stored at Sellafield. Nuclear waste is very dangerous, HLW for up to a million years and ILW typically for 500 to 600 years or longer. The increase in nuclear generating capacity in the UK either from power plants such as Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C as well as the planned Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) at places like Wylfa in Anglesey will create a significant increase in HLW in what the government has declared ‘the golden age of nuclear’.