The question of national identity is one only an ideologically multicultural society would ever need to ask. England, regrettably, is now so unsure of (and indeed, embarrassed by) her own identity, once taken for granted and not an issue, that she is asking the question incessantly.

Fortunately, we are host to a smorgasbord of ‘foreign descent’ voices, queuing up to explain precisely what it means to be English. One such voice belongs to Liberal Democrat MP, Josh Babarinde, who has proposed changes to the Census via a Private Member’s Bill. Eastbourne born Babarinde, who considers himself a ‘proud Englishman’ of ‘proud Nigerian heritage’, acknowledges the existence of English ethnicity. He argues, however, that it is a ‘matter of historical fact that it has never been one bloodline’. On the flip-side of the argument is Suella Braverman, who has stated publicly: ‘to say I’m English is to take a “laissez-faire, anything-goes” attitude to ethnicity, citizenship and identity. It also denies me my Asian heritage.’

Babarinde’s cross-party coalition (headed up by luminaries such as David Lammy and James Cleverly) is busy pushing the line of inclusion. The identity ‘English’, they complain, is still reserved exclusively for white citizens, with the umbrella term ‘British’ traditionally filling the multicultural grey area. Instead of this, they propose that the next Census should be changed to include the categories ‘Black English’, ‘Asian English’ and ‘Mixed English’.

I suspect the case they make for inclusivity might carry more weight had they not made it quite so provocatively. Not only has the bill been dubbed the ‘St George’s Bill’, but its second reading is scheduled for 23 April 2027 – which happens to be St George’s Day. Simultaneously expropriating the term ‘English’ while evoking the name of England’s patron saint, does rather smack of rubbing conservatives’ and traditionalists’ noses in it; something the Left has form on.

Nevertheless, both sides have a legitimate argument to make. On the progressive side of the ledger, Britain is already a multi-racial, multi-ethnic society. Barring extreme political change, nothing is likely to reverse that. Whatever one’s views on the specifics of ancestry therefore, it would seem sensible to not only allow, but to encourage those here to integrate and belong to the fullest possible extent.

An option is already available in both Scotland and Wales, for citizens to tick boxes such as ‘Black Welsh’ or ‘Scottish Asian’ although such categories have perverse ‘apartheid’ overtones (the Black South African, White South African, Coloured South African, Indian Asian South African categories of that cruel past) underlining racial difference. The counterargument is that civic identity was already covered by the moniker ‘British’, and that the proposed ethnic categories go far beyond mere self-description or political posturing; they attempt to embody the blood, lineage and ties to the land that such ancestry necessitates.

Both of these arguments share degrees of validity; only one of them is grounded in fact.

The parallels with marriage are instructive here. Retracing the arguments regarding same-sex marriage, I objected to David Cameron’s legislation solely on linguistic grounds. ‘Marriage’, defined as the union of a man and a woman, would need to be robbed of its meaning in order to pander to progressive whims. None of this was necessary. Legal equality could (and I would argue should) be given to same-sex couples, without the need to hijack or bastardise the language. Lineage is not a meaningless concept, as every paternity test will avow. There is no need for the conflation of geography and history.

Naturally, bad faith is not limited to either side; such arguments often reveal more about the speaker than about the question itself. In Babarinde’s case, his explicit motivation for bringing forth the bill lies in the claim that there exist ‘some corners of our politics who are attempting to gatekeep Englishness for people who are a particular colour’. He may well be right. That does nothing to explain why such a position would be wrong in either a moral or factual sense.

The genuinely exclusionary position (that only those with ancestral purity from these Isles count) is impractical, unworkable and dangerous - as Hitler’s evil Nazi quest for racial purity surely definitively proved. Once mass immigration hit our shores, any attempt to police Englishness by DNA percentages or generational cut-offs collapses into absurdity. Like the dinghies, that boat has sailed. That said, Babarinde’s line asking whether the King is English is disingenuous in the extreme. The fact that the Royal Family has some German roots (as incidentally do the Anglo-Saxons) in no way negates the lineal argument. I am no expert but according to Ancestry the British royal bloodline can be reliably traced back roughly 1,200 years (around 37 generations) to the 9th century, with Alfred the Great (King of Wessex from 871 to 899) often cited as an early foundational ancestor.

Needless to say, the pureblood case can quickly become self-defeating as Gillian Dymond pointed out a few weeks ago: . . ‘there is scarcely a well-entrenched English person, I would guess, who does not have a dash of the Scots, the Welsh or the Irish in his or her family tree (along with a little Huguenot flavouring, of course, for most of the Cockney diaspora).’

But Babarinde’s alternative creates another problem. It fails to recognise the reality of inter-generational acquisition of ‘English’ identity through marriage. And yes, people of different ethnic groups intermarry!

Having said that, the significance of the ‘English/White land of our fathers’ concept is more than pure symbolism. It is the last official category that still records the historic people of England as an ancestral group. And there is, as Dymond reported, a distinctive mix of three particular strands of DNA which, despite all intermingling, differentiates the English from the other populations of the British Isles, as detailed in this study published in Nature in September 2022.

That group is under attack, with ever-increasing demands for past, present and future diversity, equity and inclusion quotas. But is there even any need for this formal appropriation of Englishness, when demography is taking us there inexorably anyway? In London for instance, 60 percent of all live births are to mothers born outside of the UK. In the capital at least, Englishness now means little more than geography. Which makes the St George reference look all the more deliberate.

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A curious asymmetry can now be observed by those willing to defend Englishness, and those making the case that ‘anyone can be English’. Whereas previously native Brits would have felt confident enough to assume the answer, they are increasingly unwilling to risk the controversy. It is now left to the non-whites such as Suella Braverman and Maajid Nawaz to defend the meaning of the term. Yet a global application of this ‘expropriation’ principle immediately reveals the flaws in the argument. If residence or self-identification override ancestry, can we assume the categories of ‘Black Japanese’, ‘White Nigerians’ and ‘Han Arabs’, will be forthcoming?

It shouldn’t need saying, but I’ll say it anyway: ‘you are not English’ is a statement of fact, not a racial slur. It is not by default a pejorative category, nor an indication that those who belong to it are unwelcome, lack equal rights, or deserve second-class status – that, after all, is increasingly reserved for the native population.

We all wish to belong. We all wish to be accepted. And, if we have any sense, we should probably wish the same for our fellow man. Wishes, however, are not facts. Ethnicity and lineage matter, both to in-group and out-group, and Englishness cannot be superimposed on anyone by goodwill or administrative fiat, however honourable the intention. Truth matters. Being nice is all well and good, but it detracts from much more important issues like cultural compatibility and integration. In fact it’s the kind of ‘inclusivity’ beliefs that deliver open borders, grooming gangs, or even the insistence that sex/gender is a matter of choice. Ethnic fluidity is merely the latest denial of reality, but it’s one we can ill-afford.

For those who may claim I have skin in the game, I do – but not in the way you think. My own daughters are Korean, with an English father. They are of course the most important people in my life, for whom it would be an honour to lay down my life. They are not, however, English. They are half Korean. Stating that fact does not diminish them, or deny them the future opportunity to embrace the land of their father. It simply declines to pretend that ancestry is meaningless.

An earlier version of this article was published on The Frank Report

For twelve years at TCW, I gave a voice to those the mainstream ignored. Right Times carries that work on. If this piece rang true, please share it, and join nearly 4,000 readers who already subscribe.