A guest post by Ivor Williams

Promises, promises, but what can we do? That question has to be answered soon because the troubles for this country have been building for fifty years. Compare these Prime Ministers’ promises with the problems of the time:

October 1976: The UK’s main worries were the economic crisis and inflation.

‘We used to think that you could spend your way out of a recession and increase employment by cutting taxes and boosting government spending. I tell you in all candour that that option no longer exists.’ James Callaghan, Labour (1976-79).

In December 1976 the pound was in such a perilous state that Callaghan had to apply to the IMF for a loan of $3.9 billion.

October 1986: the UK’s main worries were crime, education, defence and the EU.

‘Countries that have strong wealth-creating industries … have better benefits than we have. Our people seem to have lost belief in the balance between production and welfare.’ Margaret Thatcher, Conservative (1979-90).