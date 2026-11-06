A guest post by Gavin Duncan

Welcome to Poland 2026, welcome to one of the EU’s lab rats. Welcome to a country that under Donald Tusk (and his mentor Ursula von der Leyen) is being led to the slaughter. For those who missed last weekend’s news Poland is in the midst of a what is politely called a constitutional crisis. Others call it an attempted coup d’état by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his leftist pro-European Union cronies, timed as President Karol Nawrocki headed to Senegal.

Photo by Wojciech Wyszkowski

And keep an eye on Hungary too. Where the dirty fingerprints of interference also belong to the EU and where an authoritarian shift in government has taken place. This is what Hungarian MEP Balázs Orbán declared this week at a roundtable discussion in the European Parliament, designed to draw attention to the fact that electoral interference has become commonplace on the part of Brussels to marginalise right-wing opposition.

This of course is not what the British people are told by their government or by their mainstream media; a country where, if polls are to be believed, the populace now desire readmittance to the EU thanks to EU ‘supporters’ long involved in campaigns to ‘soften up’ and persuade the populace. Consequently, now is the time to pay closer attention to what the EU has become in the years since Brexit, and how the perennially useless but power hungry von der Leyen has been allowed to reinforce and expand her position. No longer a mere figurehead, this corrupt Pfizergate politician now dictates the EU’s every chosen direction, all the while ignoring questions regarding her incompetence and denying proven corruption.