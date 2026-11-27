As many of you will know, I launched Right Times last July to carry on, as far as I could, the work of TCW Defending Freedom. It has proved to be the best decision I could have made.

Joined by several familiar TCW writers and a number of new voices, we have held fast to our mission: to report, investigate and comment on the stories of the day from a principled right-wing and socially conservative perspective. It is a perspective that is hard, if not impossible, to find elsewhere, whether in the mainstream media or, for that matter, on social media.

Substack has proved a brilliant home for this work. It has been heartwarming to see how many TCW readers have followed us here, how many more have found us through recommendations, and how quickly we have grown.

But we want to reach further still. Journalism of this quality deserves to be read far more widely.

To remain a viable operation, we must keep many of our articles behind a paywall. But we know that yet another subscription is a stretch too far for some readers. That is why we are delighted to offer this one-off deal over the Black Friday weekend.

This weekend, you can subscribe to Right Times for a full year for just £40 instead of £80. That is half price, and less than £3.50 a month, with immediate access to every article, including our full archive.

The offer closes on Monday 30 November.

Black Friday Offer

If you are already a paid subscriber, thank you.

Something is on its way to you, too.