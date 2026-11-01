There was no shortage of things to write about in October. France went up in flames, the Covid Inquiry rumbled on while the Midazolam scandal went unasked, and the BBC was caught letting Whitehall write its news. Net Zero brought the lights closer to going out, the establishment rolled out the red carpet for a Hamas apologist, Trump kept proving the doom-mongers wrong, and the Tories went on clutching at soundbites.

These are the ten pieces you liked most. If you missed any, now’s your chance to catch up.

Photo by Miguel Ángel Padriñán Alba

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1. Why We Cannot Treat Islam As ‘Just Another’ Religion Gillian Dymond

When the Home Secretary says her faith drives everything she does, should we worry?

2. Welcome To Two Tier Britain, Burnham Style Joe Baron

Why are five Fairford terror suspects treated as less of a risk than Lucy Connolly and Danny Tommo?

3. When the Heretic Stops Asking Questions Norman Fenton

Andrew Gold made his name challenging orthodoxies. So why did he squirm when Drea de Matteo challenged his?

4. Is Burnham Stupid, Or Does He Know Exactly What He’s Doing? Ewen Stewart

With borrowing costs topping the G8, the PM’s policies look illiterate by design.

5. My Week In Review: Establishment Bearers of False Witness

Selective outrage, double standards and the case for an eye for an eye.

6. He Was Right, Wasn’t He? Ivor Williams

Orwell knew the coal fire held the family together and kept going through power cuts. As we’re herded towards heat pumps, he looks more right than ever.

7. Home Secretary Knowingly Plans To Import More Rapists Laura Perrins

The new safe routes were sold as protecting women and girls, yet three in four arrivals will be men. Who does the scheme really keep safe?

8. Hallett’s Critique Of Matt Hancock Misses The Midazolam Scandal, And So Does The Daily Mail’s Roger Watson

Care home deaths and the questions about Hancock’s role in the pandemic that nobody wants to ask.

9. How Long Will Saint Esther Rantzen Keep Her Halo? Liz Hodgkinson

Amid the love-fest, almost nobody dared to recall what she said about lockdowns and the unvaccinated.

10. The Greens Make Their Racism Official And Implode Sean Walsh

Why none of us, least of all Jews, should have any time for Zack Polanski’s activist party.

Thank you for reading, liking and commenting, it means an awful lot to me and my team of writers.

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