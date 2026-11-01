Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Stephen Priest's avatar
Stephen Priest
Nov 1Edited

We should stop saying Two Tier Policing and start saying Tyrannical Policing. Two Tier sounds like it's just a bit of bias, but it's far worse than that.

The police in this country used to have an extremely high approval rating, usually around 90%. That was when their main task was preventing crime and catching criminals.

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