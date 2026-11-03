A guest post by Ivor Williams

What are we worried about? According to one of the latest surveys it’s the cost of living, the NHS, the economy, crime, immigration and housing. Another poll put defence third. Climate change is also creeping into the lists after our lovely summer (like 1976, 1940 & 1911), and a couple of autumn depressions (now called storms and just like almost any other year).

Photo by Arthur Lambillotte

These problems must have been well known on 20th July, the first day as Prime Minister of Andrew Murray (‘Andy’) Burnham. He told us he would bring back hope, growth in every postcode, and end rough sleeping at the earliest opportunity.

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On his fourth day he announced the opening of Number Ten North for business ‘as the Government’s new situation room for making Britain better.’ He would also ‘take action to cut business rates bills for pubs, social clubs and live music venues.’

By the end of the month he had ‘a vision for devolution in England,’ which would require ‘a fundamental rewiring of the way our country works.’ Power would be ‘returning to people and the places where they live, work and invest.’

Two weeks gone and no mention of the cost of living and immigration.