A guest post by Ewen Stewart

Yesterday Britain’s debt breached the £3trillion milestone, equivalent to £107,000 of debt for every family in the land. You have a second mortgage, like it or not.

But the detail is even more pernicious. Spending was up 5.6 per cent year on year well ahead of the lamentable inflation number today of 3.5 per cent. Government managed to spend a staggering £111.3bn, or well over £3000 for every household in one month alone. £30.6bn went on welfare and approximately half of that on in work benefits to feather the nine million plus of working age that have for one reason or another opted out.

The millstone of £10.9bn, around ten per cent of all spending simply went to meet the debt bill. So far, in six months, His Majesty’s Government has spent as much on debt interest as it will on defence for the entire year.

This year the UK will borrow an additional £130bn. The interest cost on that additional debt alone will be around £7bn, then around £200bn of existing debt needs refinanced almost certainly at higher than the current level. That might cost another £4-5bn, that’s an additional £12bn per annum compound without corrective action.