The feeling that everything is on the wrong path all but overwhelmed me in another week of selective justice, selective morality and an inability to ‘see’ either the root of our problems or indeed, the aggressors that threaten our very existence which should be staring us in the face.

To begin with the last. The large lies about the US midterms continued to sweep through the woke right (here as well as in the US) although Rowan Dean, the definitively ‘non-woke right’ editor of the Spectator Australia, made me feel less ‘alone’ with his brilliant defense of Donald Trump’s principled war on Iran. He targeted the negative and pernicious influence of the populist ‘woke right’ in the US, an influence that their counterparts here have bought into

Those who, like an otherwise right-minded friend, vehemently declare ‘We’ve had enough of Middle East wars and Israeli influence on our politics’, living under the illusion that this position is a safe option, might watch Victor Davis Hanson’s annihilation of JD Vance’s four reasons for the midterms wipe out (viz the economy, America First, Iran and Israel) in his interview last week with PragerU. None stands up to scrutiny. Hanson replaces them with one reason alone: hopeless messaging. Not least the ‘on/off, on/off’ reporting of the Iran war that gave the impression of a ‘forever war’ by the administration as well by a media ecosystem determined to trash Trump. He lays bare, too, the non facts that ’Israeli influence’ suppositions are based on. Like the minuscule percentage of foreign aid that Israel gets from the US.

What Hanson didn’t touch on was Democrat voter fraud, an omission which Daniel Jupp made up for. The fact that the public have been duped on Trump’s record is not incompatible with electoral fraud, Jupp argued.

Yet it is off the table for discussion - an entire topic he says that has been successfully pigeonholed into ‘outsider’ and ‘conspiracy theory’ territory.

But why my continuing preoccupation with America? Because it is still where the intellectual battles are fought and where the battle for truth persists, so if it is lost there, we are lost.

Here, moral confusion reigns supreme. Nothing demonstrated this more than the media feeding frenzy over Russell Brand and now David Walliams (and I am sure there’ll be more to follow) that assailed us all week. Hardly innocents, I grant, but the country began to feel like a virtual Colosseum, waiting and salivating for the judge’s thumb to go down. Which it did. With a harsh sentence of ten-and-a-half years in jail. It took Allison Pearson to highlight the ignored issue of two-tier migrant rape sentencing that the Brand finger pointing feminists have never seem unduly worried about.

Brand’s ten years - not for being a vile and unpleasant bully (something I witnessed first-hand at this Home Affairs Select Committee Drugs hearing, to which neither the assembled audience or the committee members or chairman Keith Vaz MP took exception to) but for his sex assaults, albeit it was pretty much the same as the average custodial sentence length (ACSL) for adult rape convictions in England and Wales (which reached ten years and seven months in recent years) - is punitive. Wh it is far in excess of the six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, together with 200 hours of unpaid work handed down to Qais Al-Aswad from Syria is not clear. Nor the 12 months imposed on the soon-to-escape Ethiopian Hadush Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat.

So what’s going on here?