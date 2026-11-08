The week started with Axel Springer’s predicted purge at the Telegraph. Of the wrong people. Coming just two weeks after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy approved the hardline, pro-EU, German media monopolist’s takeover. No, she was never going to refer Axel Springer's planned purchase of the Telegraph Media Group to a more detailed competition investigation. The reason is obvious. Goodbye to Liam Halligan, no more Allison Pearson, their voices of reason and dissent silenced - journalists the Labour Government is as happy to see off as Axel is. Job losses for hundreds of other pro-Brexit staff too.

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It didn’t need a back room deal. Labour’s interests aligned nicely with those of a media giant that already owns BILD, Germany’s biggest tabloid, the news outlet DIE WELT, and Business Insider. It also owns POLITICO, which targets not mass readership but ‘high-value eyeballs’: the lawmakers, lobbyists and policy professionals who pay thousands for premium subscriptions. So much for monopolies legislation and a free press.

Retrospectively it was a symbol of what was to come.

It left us with our last so-called right-wing newspaper, the Telegraph, doubling down on its shameful (biased, immature and ill informed) reporting of the US midterm elections. It was not alone of course. Trump derangement syndrome ‘schadenfreude’ copy flooded the entire media this week from the Guardian to the Spectator, from UnHerd where, according to historian John Gray, Trump’s demagoguery and follies have hastened the end of the American age (has Gray forgotten the US is by far the most powerful country in the world in economic and military terms, way ahead of China, a country that’s facing prolonged structural decay and where Xi Jinping has recently purged 680,000 people across the party apparatus) to the disappointing Critic. In this magazine a pseudo intellectual analysis by Jack Davey claims the Republicans were hostages to Trump. Perhaps it’s a pity they weren’t. This, once all the midterm results came through, hit its nadir in Allister Heath’s hysterical rant, ‘King Trump has descended into madness and betrayed the Right’. No, I think you may have Allister.

Trump, Heath has decided, is a man who has ‘fallen prey to narcissism, megalomania, delusion, impetuousness and mood swings. This (the midterms) was a verdict on Donald Trump’s Emperor Nero tribute act, on his White House ballroom-sized ego, on his court of sycophants, on his increasing incompetence, erraticism, impulsiveness, irrationality and capriciousness.’

Lord Frost weighed in too with an all-embracing put-down of ‘populism’: ‘The allure of Trump and the populists is the seed of their destruction. As outsiders, such parties lack the political guile to pursue their aims effectively when they get into government’. And then he cites as an example of this, Victor Orbán who, ousted with EU help, in fact over 16 years stabilized public finances, repaid IMF loans early (by 2013), reduced unemployment, and introduced flat income taxes alongside targeted family subsidies (such as baby-expecting loans and housing. But pro-family, anti-open borders’ outsiders must be punished. Because the failure of the right must always been seen the populist’s fault. Never the fault of a succession of faux right/uniparty governments or the evermore authoritarian EU with its imperialist ambitions. It smacked of the pot calling the kettle black.

The conceit of commentators, like the career conceit and lack of self awareness of politicians that Gustavo Jalife skewers in these pages today, to me is the most alarming aspect of this coverage. It conceals their astonishing ignorance of Trump’s record - a foreign policy - think Greenland, think Venezuela - designed to benefit and protect America and a domestic policy that has made America a safe and wealthier country - detailed here only by Daniel Jupp and only by Victor Davis Hanson in the US.

Then you have to wonder if any of Britain’s TDS press pontificators know where the locus of megalomania and narcissism really lies in America - as in the dangerously inflated ego of King Barack Obama illustrated by his brutalist self serving Barack Obama Presidential Center, the museum monument he has built to himself in the 19.3-acre campus of Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. A ballooning billion dollar vanity project that has nearly tripled its original estimate - alongside contractor payment disputes and public scrutiny over its long-term endowment goals - and left workers unpaid.

This is the exercise in narcissism that should have political commentators reaching for their sick bags, not the justifiable White House ballroom project that Trump will never get personal use of, and which is essential to accommodate the many large-scale official events (conducted for years at the inadequately secure Washington Hilton) designed to house critical underground security, medical, and shelter facilities.

Who is the narcissist here? It’s strangely in keeping that the really dangerous narcissists are the ones the establishment tolerates, nay, worships, for so long. (The BBC being the number one guilty party in this.) Do look out for Liz Hodgkinson’s report on its six decades harbouring of paedophiles and rapists this week - of which Russell Brand is but the latest to emerge.

Let’s not forget the adored Obama’s real legacy - an Iran policy that left the country’s core nuclear structure intact, provided the Iranian regime with a financial windfall and latitude with state sponsored terrorism that led, perhaps inevitably, to October 7th all at the expense of the safety and security of the West. The existential threat that Iran has posed for years Trump alone of all his predecessors has had the courage to confront.

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So yes, this was the universally ill-informed culmination of a week of disgraceful right as well as left wing reporting and commentary in our papers - hardly anyone on either side of the Atlantic looking dispassionately at either at ‘the cost of living’ or the ‘Iran war’ or in any historical comparative perspective at all. It was, as Jan Jekielek so acutely pointed out, in his interview with the historian and classicist Victor Davis Hanson, ‘a whole media ecosystem committed to his (Trump’s) destruction’ at work that is the context of the midterm ‘tsunami’.

Take Wednesday morning’s headlines here - all relishing Trump’s defeat when they should have been alarmed by it. The Telegraph’s read: ‘Trump crushed in the midterms’ followed by a delighted ‘Iran threatens Trump after midterm loss’. The Guardian gleefully asked, in huge bold across its front page: ‘Is this the beginning of the end for Trump?’ And underneath: ‘A blue tsunami wipes out Trump.’

As for the Mail, that once-conservative organ, it led on our pipsqueak PM Andy Burnham’s ignorant advice to Trump to stop the Iran war because of the cost of living. This the paper followed with an uncritical report featuring America's first Muslim senator, the Obama-supported Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who’d clashed with (‘verbally attacked’ would have been the appropriate descriptor) a Fox News reporter who had the temerity to question the newly elected senator’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Trump, who warned that ‘If Abdul and the Democrats win, they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas’, not El-Sayed, was the one treated as suspect.

Did the Mail report how this newly elected senator insultingly took the lectern using Arabic phrases to mock the President? I didn’t see it if they did.

Only Daniel Jupp got it right in his immediate Substack lambast against US voters on Wednesday. No other commentator that I saw got it in one as he did. A language warning is in order though his ‘Anglo-Saxon’ English is on the money: ‘On current results and projections it looks like America has voted to become another community, jihadist shithole.’

It was, he explained in a subsequent article, an expression of his rage - ‘rage that a period of extraordinary success has been rewarded with a terrible defeat, rage at the gullibility and fickleness and susceptibility to programming in the general public, and rage at the alternative media and mainstream media tsunami of lies that heavily affected the results’.

The real tsunami was the tsunami of lies of the ‘it’s all Trump’s own fault club’ that betray their dumbed down journalism: their parochialism, their lack of historical perspective, their subjectivity and blind refusal to credit a man who just happens to have succeeded where his Western allies have so abysmally failed, in bringing down crime and controlling borders. Plus a quite astonishing record of economic achievement by contrast with his predecessors, set out Victor Davis Hanson below:

Which of our commentators I wonder ever knew or remember that in 2022 under Biden at the time of the midterms the inflation rate was 9.1 per cent - whereas this year it may go only to 3.4 per cent? Which of them was prepared to point out - or bothered to check - that household income in the US under Trump is $14,000 higher than it was under Biden? None. Or that GDP at the third quarter this time is far bigger than in 2022. Or that the stock market is 20,000 points higher? Or that job creation is much better; that the poverty rate is two percentage points lower?

None, apparently. Compare the two situations (Biden and Trump at the midterms) and you get to the heart of the media’s role in shaping negative public perception, denying the economy is doing better and bigging up the ‘affordability and gas’ theme. Yet the price of gas (vehicle fuel) has come down since Biden, now circa $4.32, a clear economic achievement on the back of Biden’s mid term inflation rate of 9.1 per cent (compared with the 1.7 per cent inflation rate Biden inherited).

And while I’m at it, that gas prices are not lower is not down to the Iran war but to the Democrat-backed Ukraine war and to Zelensky’s strikes on Russian oil refineries. Oil has been back flowing through Hormuz (a strait that anyway will become increasingly irrelevant as more pipelines are built) for months while Iran’s nuclear programme has been halted, all without Trump having to put any ‘boots on the ground’ at a loss of just 23 lives (tragic albeit but hardly comparable with the 7500 losses in Afghanistan). While the financial cost of emasculating Iran - don’t expect the MSM to point this out - is the same as the value of infrastructure Biden left behind in Afghanistan for the Taliban.

So, yes, it has been a disgraceful week of reporting.

Not helped by the traitorous JD Vance who has never taken the trouble to support his President by explaining any of this background and who was so quick to turn on Trump with his parroted ‘MSM ecosystem’ generated polling explanations - cost of living, Israel, Iran, America First etc - for the Republicans mid term failure. All the lies the people have been fed as both Daniel Jupp and Victor Davis Hanson detailed.

Trump, Vance might have said, has achieved what seven Presidents failed to do before him on the terrible existential threat to the West of Iran as a nuclear power. How a spectacular first 38 days of the war left Iran emasculated and all but denuclearised - in face of no help but only hostility and obstruction from his western ‘allies’ who have run Trump down from beginning to end in a constant stream of misinformation because they are snobs and don’t like his style. A President who was never going to nation-build. And whose transactional approach has put America first. So you tell me, in the circumstances, how he could have done it better?

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But the MSM won’t see it that way, so deranged is their loathing of the action man. All of which ensures the public remains in ignorance. So if we are talking about betrayal, Allister, this is the real betrayal of ‘the right’ by you and your colleagues in the so-called right wing press, by a hostility that eclipses all reason. That is madness.

But now, as Hanson points out, it is not game over. The President can do pretty much what he wants to. As Clinton and Obama did in similar circumstances before him. Lame duck Presidents feel they are unbound and have nothing to lose. And as reality strikes about what the US public voted for - from the immediate shock of the stock market collapse to the shock to come of a far stronger extremist Islamist bloc in the Senate - my bet is that Trump’s popularity will go up. This is the time for an Imperial Presidency. Well I say go for it. End the two wars as he promised - in a transactional deal with Putin over Ukraine and finally by flattening any remnant Iranian pretensions. Defiantly appointing Stephen Miller as his chief of staff is the first positive step. It shows me that while Trump may be bloodied he remains unbowed.

For twelve years at TCW, I gave a voice to those the mainstream ignored.

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