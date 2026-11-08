Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Rod Evans's avatar
Rod Evans
5d

Thanks Kathy, I was in need of some cheer after the past week. The only President we have had in recent decades who is prepared to do what he says and is unafraid to say what needs saying, Trump's loss of Republican majority in the House and Senate will have consequences. Let us hope his bold spirit is not defeated. I find Donald Trump's habit of going off-piste at press briefings fascinating when he's asked questions about anything he rambles but maintains honesty which is unique among senior politicians. He is certainly not a product of the established modern political construct.

Then we have the other end of the stateman spectrum with our own PM Andy Burnham playing away, falling on his arse and giving it all away. Not only handing over to any foreign request for access to our tax payers pockets, but he's now returning the UK to foreign i.e. EU control of all of our affairs. His EU reset agreement, to be revealed shortly in a stage managed photo opportunity, has already been concluded, no debate and no negotiation just capitulation. Why?

Our fish stocks given away until 2038, our students disenfranchised by replacing Turing UK priority with Erasmus EU non UK focused financial programs. Our energy freedoms already compromised by Net Zero zealots, will be even more constrained by EU carbon taxes and interconnection with EU power grid fixed into place, The banning of oil and gas exploration will become baked into law all to our national disadvantage.

What is wrong with our political class and our captured media who allow this nonsense to go on without coverage or criticism?

Note our much championed wind power capacity is producing 0.2GW of power as I type which is just 1% of a tiny Sunday morning demand of less than 30GW nationwide. Pathetic energy policy does not begin to cover what is going on.

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Miles's avatar
Miles
5dEdited

It's extremely difficult for any right-wing party to combat the left-wing bias of the MSM. President Trump has been on the receiving end of 10-years' worth of vilification - I can't think of any democratically elected leader (or unelected tyrant, for that matter!), who's been the subject of such a torrent of hostile news stories. Have the MSM ever produced a single positive news article/headline about him?

It also appears that the Republicans weren't effective at communicating the medium-to-long term benefits of the past 2-years - not to mention the historic benefits of their party; I suspect a sizeable percentage of the USA population don't know it was the Republicans who ended slavery and pushed through civil rights in the 1960s!

The failure to pass the Save Act probably didn't help, either - some of the voting data does look a little shady. A few Epstein Island prosecutions would have been encouraging, too. It seems to take the Republicans an inordinate amount of time to bring charges concerning anything - Ilhan Omar being a case in point; how much more evidence is required before she is charged? Will it ever happen?

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