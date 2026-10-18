My week began with feelings of unease. Everyone piling in over Pete Hegseth’s decision to broadcast the December 3 firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan, the American Fort Hood terrorist mass murderer and physician, as a deterrent. It didn’t feel quite right. Too easy. An establishment revelling in ‘moral’ outrage and schadenfreude at the Trump administration’s perceived excesses. Never mind all their own.

Then Trump capitulated to the phoney moral high-grounders. Those two-tier interpreters of ‘Thou shalt not kill’. Smug that we abolished the death penalty. War-mongering politicians and commentators who’ve encouraged and continue to encourage the endless and senseless killing in Ukraine (never the hill to defend freedom from). Commentators who expressed no such outrage when the October 7 massacres were live-streamed by Hamas. Peeresses who back terrorist groups like Palestine Action. People like the wife of the Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser, who appear to think Palestinian brutality can be justified.

People who bear false witness. Because we were never meant to turn the other cheek when it comes to life- or civilisation-threatening crimes. A Christian adjuration that refers to personal insults, pride, and private retaliation. Until recently Hegseth’s understanding of reciprocal justice – the Biblical an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth – was widely accepted. If terrorists show no mercy, neither should we. That is not ‘a gift’ to would-be suicide bombers. It’s common self-defence.

But it was still quite a relief on Friday to find I was not alone with my doubts; and to read Barbara Kay writing unalloyed good sense on my favourite commentator’s website. And nailing the mainstream hypocrisy over this first public execution in the US in 90 years.