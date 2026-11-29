There are some weeks if you can’t beat the circus all you can do is laugh at it. And remember that it was not ever thus and it need not always be.

Photo by Ingo Ellerbusch

And laugh I did over Sadiq Khan celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance in London on November 20, a ludicrous event so obviously designed to follow just days after Remembrance Day.

The London Mayor, who seems to think his selectively pious bleating about 'hate having no place on our streets' counts as running London, and the Prime Minister, who seems to think that giving oxygen to influencers in Downing Street counts as governing the country, are about as offensive and disrespectful as each other.