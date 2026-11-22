A guest post by Peter Mullen

Saturday 14 November 2026

Brussels, West Indies, Turkey, Dublin and today Llandudno. That’s in Wales - if you didn’t know. Everything the people’s PM touches turns to gold, eh? No, it’s not just coincidental that my visit is on the same day Wales beat the All Blacks for the first time in decades!

I’m here to tell the Taffs that I intend to give them more power through devolution AND get them back with the rest of the YooKay into the EU where we belong. If that sounds contradictory well, ur . . . well, I mean I shall tell ’em I want a new UK-EU agreement covering areas such as food, farming and emissions trading. Softly, softly catchee monkee, Andy! As I said:

‘Britain has lost more than we gained over the decade since leaving the EU and the Conservatives have burned all our bridges with Europe.’

Expect tired traditionalists, patriots and assorted dinosaur remnants to bring up their usual tired accusation that to go back in the EU will be to surrender our parliamentary supremacy to a foreign authority. So? What’s parliament and the monarchy to do with it? They’re both in me pocket. These are the Burnham Days. The King will do what parliament says. Parliament will do what Andy says. And Andy will do what Ursula von der Leyen says. It’s as simple as that!

Any platitude (remember my Cambridge English degree!) that’s good enough for England is good enough for the provinces. So I promised the Welsh Labour Conference:

‘I do things differently. I will not merely promise to listen but give communities more real power and push devolution further so that power reaches every postcode in Wales.’

D’you know, I had to stop meself yawning!

That’s the downside, having to visit one sheep towns like this. Still, I’ve got my next proper jolly to look foward - my trip to Brussels for the great UK-EU summit next week. More great photo ops and more cuddling up to Ursula . . .

Memo: have words with Kath Viner at the Guardian about her traitor sketch writer, John Crace. Just a bit too cocky of late. On me in Llandudno he dared say:

‘Burnham delivered one of the longest suicide notes in history. The audience were so devoted that even physicist Brian Cox was up and down like a yo-yo with scores of standing ovations.’

Viner’s not keeping her eye on the ball. As for that fella Crace, he’d better watch it – or they’ll both be finding press freedom has its limits.