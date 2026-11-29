A guest post by Peter Mullen

Saturday 21st November 2026

I want to let you in on something reelly, reelly important today - apart from me myself, I mean! Only jokin.’ I’m gettin’ famous for jokin’ you know! No, what I want everyone to understand is that this is no ordinary diary. It will be pored over by future historians as they pored over the diaries of earlier great Prime Ministers like Gladstone and the Duke Wellington. Like them I’m going to put on record me strategy for the coming months, me Ten Years Plan – me strategy forever

Then there’s me sell-out – I mean of course my brilliant re-set of the UK’s relationship with the EU - which will be, nay already is more or less, equivalent to rejoining. For my general election campaign, I will blame the thing that everybody is worried sick about – the rapidly rising cost of living - on Brexit, on ten years of Tory misrule and on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine. I have consulted Bridget my esteemed Educashion Secretary and she says – sounding very much like one of our American cousins:

‘It’s OK Andy, I’ve done the math. At the next election you can count on all our non-working working class of course. Then you can add the Lib Dims and the Greens and the Tory Remainers - of whom there are plenty. So, the vote for the Right will be shared among the real Tories (not many of them!) Reform and Restore. You’ll only need 35 per cent of the vote and you’re the People’s PM in perpetuity.’

So there you are. That’s for posterity. Remember you read it here first!

Sunday 22nd November 2026

Wasn’t it Simon and Garfunkel with their Bridge Over Troubled Waters? Well, I know there was a ‘funk’ in it somewhere. I didn’t funk it at all, but I did mention bridges in my masterly report on my last week’s momentous agreement with the apparatchiks – I mean of course statesmen - and women, Ursula – in the EU:

‘I am helping to rebuild relations with Europe - the bridges broken all of those years ago.’

And, thank you very much, I don’t want to be reminded that Brexit was the biggest majority ever given by the British people for anything. That was then. This is now. And this is Andy Burnham speaking.

This is the Andy Burnham you can trust and I shall promise…

‘… to take pressure off the cost of food for families at the checkout, cut the cost of doing business and back British companies to grow.’

I shall achieve all this by raising taxes, employers’ national insurance contributions and continuing my carbon reduction policies. I know the everlasting benefit of a true socialist agenda, and I don’t think this will make entrepreneurs leave the UK or old people die from the cold this winter – not too many deaths yet anyway, eh?

I see the old bag – I mean, former Prime Minister - Theresa May has just said she was ‘aghast’ at talk of rejoining the EU and urged me to ‘accept Brexit and move on.’ I reckon that’s as good as an endorsement!

Monday 23rd November 2026

I keep being pestered to come clean about all me dealings with the EU. OK, once and for all and then mebbe the meedja will give me a bit of peace and quiet. I said today in the House that the UK will never rejoin the EU without a referendum. My cunning wheeze is simply as follows…

I will – when things look good for me- call a general election and I shall state at the start that it is a referendum at the same time. I shall campaign on the slogan ‘Vote Labour. Vore for a Referendum.’ I can count on the non-working working class people to vote Labour. The Tory Remainers will vote for me. So will the Lib Dims and the loony Greens.

Meanwhile no one will bother with t’economy , energy or owt else and I’m guaranteed a majority for five more years of Labour in power and readmittance to the EU.

Game, set and match to clever Andy, methinks!

I had a smashing time with the TikTok mega influencer Luke Hamnett on his witty Live, Laugh, Luke podcast. Clever Luke - he’s a reelly sweet guy – repeated all the spontaneous lines we’d rehearsed and said nice things about my policies on NHS and healthcare, ADHD support – that’s the £billions in benefits for them that’s feeling a bit off colour like. And not forgetting the very, very important LGBTQ+ issues. Luke also praised my leadership style and said:

‘I really, really do think you’re doing a really good job.’

I showed him my thingy – you know, my Manchester bee tattoo. Of course, the right wing meedja carped and said I was a PR stuntman and that my brilliant podcast was:

‘…unserious…embarrassing…infantilising…vulgar… trivial…tawdry…showbiz antics…a misuse of the symbolism of Ten Downing Street.’

I don’t know what they were talking about. I didn’t find the stunt – I mean my getting in touch with ordinary people - at all embarrassing. In fact, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

That’s what being the People’s PM is all about.

Tuesday 24th November 2O26

Unbelievable! The newspapers are still grumbling about my yesterday’s TikTok triumph. Why can’t they get it into their heads that I don’t do these stunts for the old geezers who read the Telegraph or even for them intellectuals wot read Right Times. I does it for the kids, stupid! Part of my Ten Years Plan – which I’m going to re-name the Everlasting Andy Plan – is to give the vote to 16-year-olds. These are my TikTok groupies. My face will be the only politician they recognise. Eat your heart out Nige. So they’ll all vote for me, yeah?

I welcomed Prince William to Number Ten (South). They call him the man who would be king. Well, I’m the King really. First I crowed:

‘Number Ten is an amazing place!’

Then I oozed sincerity:

‘That Earthshot initiative is a great thing you’ve created.’

No sooner had gullibe Wills gone than who should turn up but Laura off the telly to talk about a major feature about me they’re going to do as a Christmas treat for the punters. She said the public would be wanting to hear all about my likes and dislikes. Well, there’s so much to tell! To begin with I told her:

‘I’m the creature of Everton FC, the Labour Party and the Catholic Church in that order. I can’t stand the insular culture of Westminster which I left for a reason ‘cos I’d got fed up with commentators deciding things down there and then the whole world is meant to believe what they believe.’

She was a bit shirty, I thought. A voice like acid indigestion. She said:

‘But you’re down here yourself now, aren’t you Mr Burnham?’

‘Well, I’m down here and up there. In fact, I’m all over the place!’

(I was a bit rattled. Hope it didn’t show)

Anyhow I finished up with a dash of personal intimacy:

‘I’m very strongly against people playing music or voice notes aloud on public transport, clapping when aeroplanes land and people using phones during gigs and concerts.’ But not in Number 10 of course!

Just showing I haven’t lost the common touch…

Wednesday 25th November 2O26

Tell you what though – you don’t often hear me putting in a good word for the Tories, do you? I save my pleasantries for misogynist rappers and give them the run of Number Ten (South). But let’s hear it for Theresa May and David Cameron. I say again, let’s hear it for Cameron and May. They both said this week that there shouldn’t be another referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU. Now then, let me tell you why they said that. They said it because they know very well that my policies will take us back into the EU without any more fuss. That’s been my aim all along. Clever of David and Theresa to spot it – even if they are Tories!

Our Black Friday Offer

Today I made a big announcement at PMQs:

‘The Government will bring forward to January the date from which non-disclosure agreements could no longer be used to silence victims of sexual harassment. Today is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.’

That should get Shabana, Louise, Yvette, Angela, Lucy, Lisa, Dame Angela, Heidi, Bridget, Anneliese, Emma, Ellie, Baroness Smith of Basildon and Miatta Fahnnackerpan off my back!

Then I had to put my serious face on and reject claims that Britain had agreed to give EU students home-fee status in UK universities:

‘That has not been put on the table, it won’t be put on the table. We haven’t done a deal on tuition fees.’

Kemi Badenoch had the cheek to argue that my deal with the EU will leave UK universities or taxpayers facing substantial costs. What with May and Cameron, we’ve already had enough cats let out of the bag for one week, without Badenoch adding her pennyworth!

Thursday 26th November 2026

One of the secrets of being a great prime minister is knowing when to park your pride and not be scared to be brazen: to show what ‘oop in Manchester they call putting on ‘a brass face.’ I did just that today and I don’t care who knows it. I said:

‘The culture which produced the Mandelson affair has not yet changed enough.’

The brass face bit was of course that it was the Labour Pary culture which produced Peter Mandelson. He was Blair’s minder and persuaded him to build the Millennium Dome. I recall that – apart from being called Mandy – he was laughed at as Mr Dome. He had a hand in the Millennium Bridge as well. That’s the one that goes from St Paul’s to Tate Modern – the shortest distance between the sublime and the ridiculous.

Then it was best togs to receive King Abdullah II of Jordan and Crown Prince Hussein for talks. I was very definite:

‘We know the situation remains very difficult for Jordan in the Middle East, and you know you have our full support as a long-standing ally. Britain is foursquare behind a two-state solution, and we want to get more aid into Gaza.’

‘Course the Palestinians have said again and again that they don’t want a two-state solution. That’s why they chant – along with a lot of my backbenchers – ‘from the river to the sea.’ And such aid as gets delivered to Gaza is nicked by Hamas anyway. Knowing all these things, the reason I can still smooch Abdullah and Hussein like that is what I was telling you at the start: brass face man, when in doubt brass face, and brass face every time.

I must say I didn’t care for the Washington Post’s editorial which described my superb new deal with the EU as ‘creeping rejoinerism.’

There was nowt creeping about it. We’re as good as back in – and through the front door!

Friday 27th November 2026

Today I repeated those words I spoke first thing after my coronation last summer:

‘My first instruction to government was to make sure everyone sleeping rough is offered a route off the street by Christmas. Today’s figures of 3,276 show early progress. I know it’s a big task, and I know not everyone will accept the first offer they’re made. The offer of a bed and support will be there, and brilliant outreach teams will keep working with people to find something that’s right for them.’

I reelly, reelly object to that guy on The Sun who said:

‘D’you think you can make that by Christmas Prime Minister? At the last count your own government said there are more than 7000 sleeping rough. Are you going to find another 4000 beds in four weeks?’

I do wish people wouldn’t find fault – it makes me feel not very nice and I do so much like to feel very nice all the time. But complain they do. Homelessness campaigners grumbled that my figures measure offers of help rather than successful moves off the streets. John Bird, founder of the Big Issue, said:

‘The government should publish how many rough sleepers actually accepted the offers. Counting offers alone is not enough.’

That wasn’t very nice of you John, was it? When I was at Cambridge University – you know I went to Cambridge, don’t you? – I had a mate who was writing his dissertation on Bradley’s book about the problem of appearance and reality. What knockers like John Bird should get into their heads is that in Labour politics we ignore reality. Appearances are what matter. I made a gesture on the rough sleepers, didn’t I? That’s job done in my book.

Then there’s that Guardian hack Andy Beckett writing:

‘There’s frustration among journalists, activists and politicians over Andy time. Burnham delays major announcements while only slowly developing his long-term programme.’

And now here comes The Spectator talking about:

‘Burnham’s first rebellion with nearly 100 Labour MPs threatening to block the Rosebank oil field.’

It’s not been my best week in Number Ten (North or South) what with the misogynist rapper and now the rough sleepers thingy. Hope that ‘Andy Time’ soundbite doesn’t catch on!

Our Black Friday Offer

Peter Mullen is a Church of England clergyman, writer and broadcaster.

Share Right Times with Kathy Gyngell