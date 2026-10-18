A guest post by Peter Mullen

Saturday 10 October

I’m thru’ with reading the Saturday rags, especially those bloody supplements! How dare they make fun of me? Me, a serious person with serious ambitions - especially for your truly. And they say I think too highly of myself? They must be ‘aving a monk on.

I never daydream. It’s called policy development. Listen to this from that guy on the Torygraph - I forget his name:

‘Andy Burnham doesn’t enter a room. He arrives with a strategy for transforming it into a northern powerhouse.’

And some of the names I’ve been called this week alone: The Sultan of Spin. The Maharajah of Manchester.The Grand Duke of Greater Ambition. (Well that last one’s all right!)

I need to find my inner superiority - sorry me inner ‘self’ - cos they’re the ones full of their ‘sen. Leaves me a tad open to criticism that’s still lingering pesky like, though. Like that I’ve been too sympathetic to Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi owners after the club’s financial-rule case. Reuters say I’d better ‘come clean’ about this. Well, mebbe I will…all in good time…sort of…when it suits…like…

Spectator says I’ve yet to answer key questions on defence spending and welfare reductions - the greedy elitists. Daring to diss me moving, uplifting, memorable bestest conference speech anybody’s ever heard - ‘detached from fiscal reality.’ Bloody cheek!

Anyway, I’ll chill this evening. Marie-France, her not indoors, has recorded Celebrity Traitors for me to watch - an’ learn from.