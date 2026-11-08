Saturday 31 October 2026

OK, so I told the King that UK policy is still that we won’t apologise for our involvement in the slave trade. So Charlie boy off on his tour of the Caribbean, took me at my word and, being a constitutional monarch, fell in line with government policy, and didn’t issue an apology either. As Head of the Commonwealth, he has said he will acknowledge historical suffering and injustice but not apologise or promise reparations.

Well, I’ve changed me mind and said that I’m willing to apologise for the UK’s links with slavery. And now Badenough and the far right press are saying that I’ve queered the King’s pitch! As the real leader of this great nation of ours, surely I’m allowed to change my mind? Who is this King Charles anyway? He’s only a figurehead. When I was Mayor of Greater Manchester, I was known as King of the North, and I don’t see that moving into Number Ten (South) changes that one bit.

I’m in charge de facto – that’s Latin you know! And what I say goes – except with Ange of course, but we won’t talk about that! King Charlie boy will have to accept the new normal: what Andy wants, Andy gets!