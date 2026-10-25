A guest post by Peter Mullen

Saturday 17 October 2026

Eric Montserrat, my official project-manager-cum-style-guru-cum-minder reckons I should spend today studying the papers. He said: ‘That’ll help you manage the catastrophes that you’re in for next week.’

’Owdyermean?’ I said.

‘You thick or wot? Editors are asking me when’s Andy gonna face facts. He spent all last week on PR stunts in Scotland and Brussels, and people are asking what the People’s PM is for, wot with immigration out of control, cost of living skyrocketing, a budget looming and no money in t’ till.’

Well, ‘e had all the papers laid out on the rug. And then I saw it. Even The Guardian - well I allus thought they were mates of mine – putting the boot in:

‘Government attention should move away from constitutional disputes, blah, blah, blah.

The Telegraph went all red in the face:

‘Andy Burnham speaks first and thinks later.’

Well, I said, what The Torygraph prints is like water off a duck’s back to me. If it wasn’t for those investigations into those housing loans I signed off on when I wos King of t’North and, you know, the row over Heathrow expansion. The stuck up toffs described my devolution programme as waffle too.

I was proper down in the dumps by the time La Belle Dame Sans Merci (that’s wot I call our Kevin!) came in with the lemon tea and the rock buns. Then Eric changed his tune to, like, cheer me up:

‘Did you hear that a genie offered Nigel Farage three wishes. Nigel said he only wanted one: Make me prime minister. ‘Sorry,’ said the genie ‘I’m bound by the Advertising Standards Authority to stick to what’s believable – and I’m not allowed to grant anything that’s obscene.’