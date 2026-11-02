Here are the headlines from an interview this phenomenal 80 year old President gives after completing 28 rallies. This he acknowledges is unusual: ‘I have never worked the midterms as I have done thi…
Miranda Devine Interviews The Truly Remarkable Donald Trump On The Eve Of The Midterms
Trump positions himself for a combative final two years in the White House, as polls which he regards as fraudulent, point to the prospect of a significant blue wave
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