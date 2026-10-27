Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Sage
Oct 27

Thank you for this article, Dr Watson, and for your tireless work raising awareness of the evil misuse of Midazolam under, as you rightly point out, the nominatively determinative Mr Hancock. I remember (in 2021, I think) a wonderful bloke who called himself something like Dr Dr McHonk Honk, with his sidekick Monkey Boy, who sang bitingly satirical songs about Midazolam. That's how I first learned about the terrible things going on here in Britain, after first getting suspicious in 2020 when Peak Prosperity started pointing out the furin cleavage site. Thank God for all the truth-tellers and questioners - our Kathy a star among them - otherwise we would be utterly lost.

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Whizjet
Oct 27

It will take a couple of generations before all of the Establishment’, ‘Scientists’, ‘Leaders’ and ‘Politicians’ involved in the UK mismanagement of the Chinese Virus have passed on.

Only then (and only perhaps)will the facts be acknowledged that the whole thing was a ruinously and abjectly dreadful set of decision-making, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths, billions in unnecessary debt and the discovery of how simple is the step to an authoritarian State.

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