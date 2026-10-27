A guest post by Roger Watson

The process of bankrupting the United Kingdom, which began with the Covid ‘pandemic’ will probably be completed by the UK Covid Inquiry. Having run for over four years now at a projected cost of £234million, the inquiry is due to end mid-2027. To date, it has largely found out what it set out to find: we should have locked down sooner, for longer and much harder. The inquiry started with the entirely erroneous premise that covid-19 was a deadly disease, a threat to mankind. If that is your starting point, then you are unlikely to get to the truth which was, in fact, contrary to all the above.

This erroneous starting point is reflected in recent criticism of the then Health Secretary, the execrable and nominatively deterministic character known as Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2018 to 2021. While Baroness Heather Hallett, who chairs the inquiry, has not directly criticised Hancock, according to The Mail, her recent report ‘should haunt the former health secretary for the rest of his days’.

I doubt it. The Mail is wrong on two counts; first, the paper starts from the same premise as the UK Covid Inquiry; and second, Matt Hancock is unlikely ever to be ‘haunted’ by anything he did during the ‘pandemic’. He appears to be a man utterly without shame about any of his actions. He cheated on his wife with some ‘horizontal supervision’ of his aide Gina Coladangelo while telling the rest of the population to maintain social distancing and wear face masks. His appearance on I’m a Celebrity should not be forgotten either. As a sitting Member of Parliament, Hancock was heavily criticized for leaving his constituents without representation to participate in a reality TV show in November 2022.

Hallett’s, and the Mail’s criticism has focused on the warehousing of older people in care homes where they died (or were they exterminated?) on an industrial scale (43,000 deaths between March 2020 and July 2022). The older people, deemed the most vulnerable to Covid-19, were turned out of their hospital beds as a matter of government policy and moved into nursing and residential care homes, to make way for the anticipated influx of Covid patients, who were expected to overwhelm hospitals.

It is a matter of record that these vast numbers of people never engulfed the hospitals. Apart from intensive care units, which were full, hospitals largely sat empty and the risible Nightingale hospitals which were built around the country at vast expense were barely used. China also built Nightingale-style facilities in Wuhan and, whether or not they were used, they were dismantled within weeks, suggesting that they were not needed. Ours remained up, full of ventilators and staff on standby, for a year. Even the King’s Fund, largely a government public health mouthpiece, indicated that the initiative was a waste of resources. Which seems something of a euphemism when considering the best estimate figures of 270 patients treated at a lifetime cost of over £500 million.

Leaving aside the fact that ventilating Covid-19 patients was a predictable disaster (and that nurses were not completely idle during the ‘pandemic’, as the copious TikTok videos demonstrated), the wholesale transfer of older people into care homes seems incomprehensible in retrospect

The current criticism of Matt Hancock misses the point because, as described above, it subscribes to the myth of the ‘pandemic’. Also, despite describing the decision to use care homes for older people who had been previously hospitalised for a reason, as an act of ‘unimaginable irresponsibility’ The Mail continues to insist the reason was because ‘there was a woeful shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for care workers’ and that the nursing homes were therefore turned into ‘a petri-dish of infection’. The article does correctly describe the banning of visitors as a ‘cruel twist’.

However, there is no mention of what probably lay behind the deaths of older people in care homes, other than widespread neglect and lack of monitoring of care by relatives, which was the widespread use of the sedative midazolam. In common with other sedatives, midazolam slows down breathing and in high enough doses this can lead to death. Frail older people are at increased risk from almost any drug due to reduced liver function (whereby drugs are broken down), reduced kidney function (whereby drugs are excreted from the body) and dehydration (which increases the concentration of drugs in the blood). In frail older people, reduced drug metabolism and clearance, dehydration leads to increased sensitivity to sedatives and can increase the risk of adverse effects, including respiratory depression.

There is concrete evidence that spikes in deaths, assiduously denied by Hancock at the time, allegedly caused by covid-19 were preceded by spikes in the levels of midazolam administered. And midazolam was mainly used in older people. For instance, the use of midazolam in the care home sector doubled during the ‘pandemic’ in Scotland.

As early as September 2021, evidence of the spike in Midazolam use in care homes across the country was reported by Simon Caldwell in TCW Defending Freedom:

The Evidence-Based Medicine DataLab at the University of Oxford offers further insight into what might have really happened when it published figures showing huge leaps in community prescriptions (ie not hospital) of a powerful sedative called Midazolam. It has identified two notable spikes over the last 18 months. The first was in April 2020 when 38,582 items were written compared with 21,310 in March and 17,991 in February of that year (a doubling in two months). The second surge came in January 2021, the peak deaths period of the second wave, when a second high of 27,636 items were prescribed. . . . . . . The problem with Midazolam, as Nice acknowledges, is that when used with opiates it can trigger a ‘potentially fatal respiratory depression’. . . . . . . The massive use of Midazolam must therefore raise the question of how many of those nursing home deaths were either by Covid or the misuse of such medication. The numbers of deaths ‘with Covid’ or ‘from Covid’ will always remain a mystery.

Baroness Hallett’s UK Covid Inquiry and newspapers reporting its proceedings have been quick to criticise Matt Hancock for what is perceived as incompetence and very poor decisions during the covid-19 era. The question that still needs to be asked five years later is whether the strategy of forcing older people out of hospitals into the less regulated environments of care homes and excluding the people who knew these older people best, their friends and families, was part of a deliberate strategy of extermination.

I doubt we will ever know, but we must keep asking. And so should Hallett.

Roger Watson, a first Gulf War veteran and editor-in-chief of Nurse Education in Practice, is Professor of Nursing, Saint Francis University, Hong Kong.

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