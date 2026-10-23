A guest post by Roger Watson

The October 10 issue of MedicalXpress made much of a recently published study on long covid in an article titled ‘Very severe long COVID linked to differences in lung and mouth microbiomes’. The word ‘linked’ must be exhausted with all the heavy lifting it has to do in articles about both covid and long covid.

The study in question is published in the European Respiratory Journal and is snappily titled ‘Sputum and oral microbiota profiles are associated with long COVID severity and phenotype post-hospitalisation: a UK multicentre, prospective cohort study’. Since the published study was behind a paywall (and I am a Scot) I located a version on SSRN (Social Science Research Network) pre-print website titled ‘Lower airway and oral microbiome dysbiosis in patients with Long COVID posthospitalisation: a UK multicentre, prospective cohort study’.