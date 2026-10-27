I wish I could be more optimistic about the upcoming midterm elections. I wish I could tell readers that sanity will prevail and that those who hate America and seek to destroy it will not achieve ascendancy in the halls of government, whether in Washington DC, state capitols, townhalls, or on the all-important local schoolboards. I wish I could say to you that this year’s midterms will be different, that the electorate will buck the trend in such elections and not vote against the incumbent president’s party.

Photo by Luke Michael

I further wish that voters could look beyond President Trump’s crass and sometimes cruel antics—I myself am still trying to process the video of himself he posted mocking the young man who was fatally mauled by a tiger in a zoo in Yorkshire, England recently, as I had to do when he called the late John McCain a ‘loser’ for ending up a prisoner of war in Vietnam; and instead remember Trump’s extraordinary potentially nation-saving achievements, most spectacularly his securing of America’s borders. But the list is long, including restoring the morale of the military, making the nation safer by fighting crime, and robustly engaging that multifaceted civilization-destroying distemper known as ‘woke’. And don’t get me started on the stock market, and how its steady rise has benefitted my wife and me, a retired history teacher, helping us enjoy a higher quality of life in our dotage.