In her recent interview with the insufferable and outrageously overpaid Rachel Maddow—at one time she was earning 30 million dollars a year for hosting one show a week— the journalist and TV personality Katie Couric asked her whether he was like ‘Satan’s grandbaby’.

That paragon of elitist corruption and grasping cupidity Hillary Clinton, also in an interview with the aforementioned Maddow, referred to him as ‘the lowest part of Trump’s id’.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries called him a ‘stone-cold racist’.

Other names he is frequently called include the following, but by no means exhaustive, list: a psychopath, a white supremacist, incompetent, dangerous, a brutally nasty person, a Nazi piece of shit, and much, much worse, using language so awful that my Edwardian sense of propriety prevents my inflicting it on my readers.

Who, you might ask, is this monster who has inspired such a torrent of profanity and demonization?

The miscreant’s name is Stephen Miller, a 41-year-old lawyer and political advisor to Donald Trump. Having served as White House deputy chief of staff for policy under Susie Wiles, he was appointed White House chief of staff by Trump after Mrs Wiles resigned from the position (some say she was pushed). Many see the ambitious, combative and ruthlessly efficient Miller’s elevation to one of the most powerful offices in the executive branch of government as an indication that Trump is fostering a bunker mentality during his last two years in office, during which he will be forced to work with Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress.

As someone progressives love to hate—and boy, do the ‘just be kind’ and ‘all are welcome’ brigade love to hate—Miller is a godsend, tailor-made and sent straight from central casting. To be sure, the Left hate him because he is effective in advancing the interests of the United States and in defending its borders. His politics have been described as far-right, ultraconservative, anti-immigrant, ultranationalist, and, you guessed it, white supremacist. Still, one thing he can’t be accused of—at least I don’t think so, but you can never be sure about these things—is being a Christian nationalist, for Miller, oh, perish the thought, is Jewish, a fact that is not incidental, I believe, to the abhorrent vilification the man has received from his endless legion of detractors.