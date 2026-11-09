For all those who share my conservative views, almost everything that could have gone wrong in the recent midterms did, in fact, go wrong, very wrong indeed.

Photo by Joshua Hoehn

What took place last Tuesday has justifiably been described as a ‘bloodbath’ for Republicans and conservatives in general. Some are calling it a ‘rout’, a ‘debacle’, a ‘catastrophe’, a ‘blue tsunami’ drowning all in its path. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is calling it an ‘extinction-level event for Republicans’, an opinion echoed by many, both within the GOP and without. Given the magnitude of the GOP’s loss and its future ramifications for this great nation, I keep thinking of the 17th-century English anti-Puritan song, ‘The World Turned Upside Down’, said to have been played by the British redcoats as they marched out of Yorktown in 1781 after surrendering to General Washington.

While many predicted a ‘blue wave’, few foresaw the tidal wave of Democratic victories inundating the entire country. Democrats won six of the seven swing states, including Texas, Kansas, Ohio, Iowa, Maine, and Michigan, results that flipped control in North and South Carolina, projecting a 54-seat majority in the US Senate—mercifully not enough, thank God, to override a presidential veto, but devastating, nonetheless.

At the time of writing, Alaska remains undecided due to a candidate naming dispute, while in Mississippi, the other state that has yet to be called, Democrat Scott Colom leads by a razor-thin margin.

Democrats have also secured a sizable majority in the House of Representatives, meaning they will now control both chambers of Congress during Trump’s remaining time in the Oval Office. To allude to a famous line from All About Eve, it’s going to be a bumpy two years, years likely plagued by impeachment and lawfare and the usual performative madness we’ve come to expect from Democrats as they are now constituted.

For purposes of full disclosure, I don’t consider myself a Republican, although I tend to vote for Republicans and voted for Trump twice. I prefer the label ‘independent conservative’, heavily influenced by Adam Smith and Edmund Burke.