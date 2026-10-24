Increasingly, Columbus Day is the federal holiday that dare not speak its name.

While the second Monday in October remains a federal holiday, 14 states don’t recognize it at all, while others celebrate it alongside Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday that has more to do with affluent white liberals virtue signaling than it does with the people it is supposedly celebrating, akin to those excruciatingly patronizing land acknowledgments that are now becoming all the rage.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day traces its origins to the early 1990s as America was preparing to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’s voyage of discovery across the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1992, I was teaching at a two-year college in Tucson, Arizona, located a few miles away from one of the largest Indian Reservations in that part of the state. I well remember the badges people wore with an image of Columbus with a red line crossing his face diagonally like a do-not-enter sign. I taught many American Indians there—Tohono O’odham (Papago), Pascua Yaqui, and the odd Apache or two—but do not recall any of them wearing this badge despite pressure upon them to do so. The only people wearing badges were faculty and staff, surely a sign of things to come.