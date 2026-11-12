Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

Right Times with Kathy Gyngell

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
20h

I ticked the ‘like’ box, though on reflection I’m not sure that was appropriate.

Here we go again, the Europhile fanatics are back in charge and have stopped even pretending.

Vote Reform UK

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Michael's avatar
Michael
18h

Given the complexity and in depth range of the items highlighted in this Reset bill, this is not something the EU apparatchiks have cobbled together over lunch. This has been worked on since Starmer “won” a majority, all they wanted was a political solution that Starmer for all his faults knew he could not deliver. Burnham lied to get elected, he lied when he said these are just exploratory discussions and nothing had been done to lay a foundation, he lied when he said that he “respected” the Brexit vote. We are going into a dictatorship led by individuals who have spent years lining their own pockets, they have no interest in reality as they are unelected, the sham EU Parliament has zero influence on the commissioners and petty panjamdrums. The EU desperately needs cash, it has no economic growth, we have no economic growth- simple math, no economic growth + no economic growth equal………no economic growth. What we can offer is tax, and lots of it.

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