A guest post by Catherine McBride

A draft of the joint declaration from the second EU–UK summit, to be held on 20 November, has already been leaked to the British press. Economist and trade specialist Catherine McBride analyses what it commits Britain to, and the many un-costed commitments that will be picked up by British taxpayers.

On 20 November, Prime Minister Andy Burnham will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa in Brussels for the second EU–UK summit, delayed from July by Keir Starmer’s resignation. A draft of the joint declaration from this summit has already been leaked to the press. It commits the UK to a string of payments, almost none of them costed.

BfB economist Catherine McBride has produced an in-depth analysis of the leaked joint declaration. A summary is provided below; the full version is available on her Substack. Cost figures come from McBride’s Substack analysis and her detailed report for the Great British Business Council, Unconditional Surrender, an overview of which is on BfB here.

What Britain will pay

The reset is estimated to cost £17.6 billion in 2027, rising to £20.5 billion a year by the 2030s, plus £12 billion in one-off compliance costs.

Cohesion Fund: the price of joining the EU electricity market, equal to about 2% of large users’ wholesale electricity costs.

Interreg: participation in EU cross-border infrastructure programmes; cost not stated.

EU policy work: payments for the EU’s work on the agri-food, ETS and CBAM rules the UK will follow, duplicating what UK departments already do.

Channel plan: an unspecified contribution to the EU’s action against migrant smuggling.

Erasmus+: £810 million a year from 2028.

Student fees: home-fee places for unlimited numbers of EU students; cost not stated.

Indirect costs: higher carbon prices for UK industry, wasted spending on UK border facilities and the UK CBAM, and the cost of keeping EU offenders in UK prisons.

The draft itself concedes (point 8) that the Trade and Cooperation Agreement ‘functions effectively’, which raises the question of why a reset is needed at all. And while Labour’s 2024 manifesto ruled out rejoining the EU, the single market or the customs union, point 24 speaks of ‘democratic resilience’ in an agreement the public has neither seen nor voted for.

Food and farming (SPS)

Point 43 concludes the SPS deal, removing health certificates for plants, animals and their products, and making redundant the border facilities already built in Kent and for the Irish Sea. This comes while the EU is dealing with outbreaks such as foot and mouth, African swine fever and Xylella.

Under dynamic alignment, the UK must adopt future EU food and farming rules, limiting its freedom to buy food from outside the EU.

Supply chains and steel

Under point 65, the UK must make its policies produce the same outcomes as EU measures on export controls, investment screening and high-risk suppliers.

The UK has the stronger technology and critical-minerals base (ARM, lithium, tungsten), so it has more to lose from following EU rules.

Note the inconsistency here: the EU insists on full dynamic alignment for food, but accepts equivalent outcomes in the more strategic industrial sectors.

Point 66 has the UK helping to protect EU steel through WTO quotas. With only two subsidised blast furnaces left, this could finish off UK steelmaking.

Energy

Point 38 re-links fishing access, extended to 2038, with energy cooperation.

The TCA’s Energy Title already provides for energy trade, security of supply and non-discriminatory access to networks, and it has just been extended by two years. So why is the UK paying to join the EU’s Internal Energy Market? EU states already use UK gas interconnectors to reach Norwegian gas and US LNG without paying us. Why should Britain pay EU system costs to buy EU electricity?

Joining the Internal Energy Market (point 47) means: dynamic alignment with EU electricity and renewables rules the ECJ would be the exclusive arbiter of any disputes regarding energy purchases or the other dynamically aligned regulations payments into the Cohesion Fund

The cost outweighs any saving: companies will save at most 0.7% of wholesale costs on imported electricity. But UK taxpayers will be forced to fund a Cohesion Fund contribution equal to about 2% of large users’ wholesale costs. (This assumes the UK pays 16% of a Cohesion Fund worth about £6 billion a year.)

The European Territorial Cooperation fund (Interreg) funds infrastructure projects between different EU countries (€10 billion). In point 36, the EU will allow the UK to ‘participate in’ (i.e. pay into) its ‘Interreg programmes’. But again, the cost is not stated.

Carbon pricing

Carbon trading (point 44): the EU’s and UK’s Emissions Trading Schemes (ETS) are to be linked, which will apparently allow for ‘mutual recognition of UK and EU emission allowances’. Since UK carbon prices are well below the EU’s, linking will push them up: a direct cost to UK industry. It is also unclear where the revenue from UK allowances will go.

Carbon border taxes (CBAM): the UK and EU will exempt each other’s goods from their carbon border taxes, ‘subject to respective laws and procedures that we plan to launch without delay’. This mutual exemption makes little sense for the UK: The UK hardly exports the goods covered: steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen or electricity. EU goods would owe little under the UK’s own CBAM anyway, because the EU carbon price is higher. The UK may already qualify for a reduction under Article 9 of the EU’s CBAM regulation.

The UK CBAM starts in January 2027, so HMRC’s and businesses’ work on it may be wasted.

Youth and education

The agreement welcomes the UK’s participation in Erasmus+ in 2027 (point 31), even though this was announced last year, as was point 35: joining Erasmus+ from 2028 to 2035 for an annual fee of £810 million.

The Youth Experience Scheme lets young EU citizens stay up to 3 years. The statement gives no cap on numbers, so it is in effect free movement for young Europeans.

Point 34 mentions a supplementary agreement that will allow unlimited (yes, unlimited) EU students to study in UK universities at the same capped fee paid by UK students. This is a huge unfunded cost. Who pays the difference, whether universities, non-EU students through higher fees, or taxpayers, is not stated.

Security and migration

The UK has apparently agreed to participate in EU civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions to tackle shared threats and challenges, ‘with a particular focus on European security’ (point 21).

Point 51: the UK apparently agrees not to apply the Sentencing Act 2026 deportation provisions to EU criminals, so they will continue to occupy scarce UK prison places.

The UK will align its ‘restrictive measures’ – EU jargon for sanctions – with the EU’s on cyber, space and extremist threats (points 23, 25 and 27).

Another un-costed financial contribution in point 60: the UK is ‘making a financial contribution’ to the EU’s ‘coordinated action’ to reflect our ‘shared responsibility’ for ‘action against migrant smuggling’. Anyone who has watched footage of French police standing on Calais beaches while enormous rubber dinghies are loaded with illegal migrants, which the French navy then escorts to the UK’s maritime border, may wonder at this.

Bottom line:

This is an agreement full of un-costed financial contributions. Money that could fund UK defence or cyber security in light of heightened threats to the UK will instead go to EU funds and to EU regulatory machinery that duplicates the UK’s own emissions trading markets, carbon border payments, and energy regulations.

This article first appeared in Briefings for Britain, and is republished here with kind consent.

Catherine McBride OBE is CEO of the Great British Business Council. An economist and former member of the UK’s Trade and Agriculture Commission, she writes on trade, agriculture and markets.

Share Right Times with Kathy Gyngell