A guest post by Ivor Williams

It’s completely logical when you think about it. It’s just a pity that none of our recent half-dozen governments seemed to make time to think about it. The UK was to lead the world into a glorious future of clean, renewable and cheap energy, wind and sun, providentially blowing and shining eternally.

Photo by Paul Torres

Unfortunately they didn’t make time to consult meteorological experts first, who would have expressed caution, pointing out that the wind doesn’t always blow even over the North Sea, and the sun is weak and sets very early in winter when this country needs more electricity than at any other time. As I said, completely logical.

However, they went ahead anyway, entering us into this pathetic ‘Race to Net Zero’, which has of course become a race to economic doom. But of more immediate importance and concern is the talk of power cuts. ‘Britain is heading towards blackouts because of its overreliance on renewables, says energy expert Richard Lyon, who explains … why Net Zero is making it vulnerable to severe outages.’