Is it me or is Richard Dawkins becoming less of an atheist? Or is it just that he’s become less of a drag about it?

You’ll remember that Dawkins was part of the New Atheist movement which became popular twenty or more years ago through a collection of books attacking a version of God no serious theologian believes in, using a set of arguments which had been addressed and, in many cases, dismissed several hundred years previously.

The other three conspirators in this secular-materialist ressourcement were the philosopher Daniel Dennett, the essayist and contrarian Christopher Hitchens, and the neuroscientist Sam Harris. Each of whom is, or was, intellectually competent (Dennett did excellent work in the philosophy of mind) but all of whom failed to engage with the essentials of (in particular) Trinitarian natural theology.

(Roger Scruton described them as ‘village atheists’. It would be impertinent to try to improve on that.)