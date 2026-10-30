A guest post by Francis Pike

In a CNBC interview in May 2023, Musk defended controversial posts which led major US corporations such as Disney to withdraw their advertising. Misquoting from the movie The Princess Bride a furious Musk said: ‘Offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care.’ As the world’s first trillionaire, Musk is immune to monetary threats. As for power, his wealth and the technologic prowess of his companies brings it to him in bucket loads.

He is almost three times richer than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. In theory Augustus Caesar (Octavian) who owned Egypt, was worth Euros 4.1bn. But in modern times Musk stands alone. By comparison 19th century titans, steel magnate Andrew Carnegie and oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, were each worth an inflation adjusted Euros 400bn.

In 1896 Carnegie and Rockefeller worked with Wall Street giant JP Morgan to provide massive funding for Republican presidential candidate, William Mckinley to defeat populist Democrat William Jennings Bryan. Similarly, since 2024, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Musk has spent Euros 450m in support of Republican opponents of a Democratic Party that by any reckoning has moved to the extreme left.

Musk, previously a lifetime Democrat, experienced his Damascene moment after Covid. During an interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk admitted to being tricked by medics into signing documents which enabled his son Xavier to be given puberty blockers for a gender transition.

‘I lost my son, essentially…the woke mind virus killed my son…I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus'.